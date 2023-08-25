The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, is in the eye of the hurricane due to a recent scandal that has shaken the foundations of the organization.

As you deal with this uproar, a growing question has emerged in the media and among the public: How much does Luis Rubiales really earn as leader of the governing body of Spanish football?

(Also read: Government of Spain counterattacks Luis Rubiales for refusing to resign because of a kiss to Hermoso).

Luis Rubiales finds himself in an increasingly difficult situation after the events that occurred last Sunday in Sydney during the celebration of the title of the Spanish team in the Women’s World Cup.

During the event, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation kissed the player Jennifer Hermoso without her consent. Since then, the pressure on Rubiales has increased, with various politicians and entities demanding that he resign from office.

According to the Spanish sports newspaper ‘Sport’, during his presidency in the RFEF, Luis Rubiales has generated constant controversies: transferred the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia for large sums of money, commissions with Gerard Piqué were revealed according to ‘El Confidencial’ and he had conflicts with Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga.

(Keep reading: ‘False feminism’: Rubiales’ speech causes outrage for kissing Jenni Hermoso).

How much does Luis Rubiales earn?

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘La Razón’, Luis Rubiales’ salary is above €600 thousand euros (approximately more than $2,600 million Colombian pesos), without considering any variable component linked to RFEF revenue.

His salary increases annually according to the CPI. For this year, receives €675,761 thousand euros (net: €371,669.03 thousand euros), figures approved by the RFEF General Assembly on May 30, 2022.

In addition, the Assembly ratified that Rubiales can continue receiving financial assistance for his home, which the RFEF had been providing. This housing assistance was approved with an adjustment that reduces it to three thousand euros gross per monthequivalent to €36 thousand euros per year (approximately more than $159 million Colombian pesos).

The same Territorial Federations that approved a salary of 675,000 euros per year to Luis Rubiales for presiding over the Federation and a help “for housing” of 3,000 euros per month “to which he was not entitled,” according to the Treasury. The RFEF is a clientelist system. https://t.co/FfLIDmBDiS — Albert Ortega (@AlbertOrtegaES1) August 22, 2023

(Of interest: “I am not going to resign”: Luis Rubiales in the face of controversy over the kiss of Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup).

Previously, his salary was 160,000 euros a year (approximately more than $710 million Colombian pesos), in addition to a 0.15% of the liquidated federative income, excluding subsidies. However, following the disclosure of the Saudi Super Cup fees, he chose to modify the conditions and increase his own salary.

Being so, Rubiales was forced to justify the increase in his salary due to the criticism received, since his remuneration exceeds that of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

The top manager of the RFEF stated: “There are people who compare me with the President of the Government, but this is a private sports entity. We considered putting slides to compare with other CEOs, but they were going to be very recognizable by all. The president of the RFEF is one of those that earn the least both quantitatively and professionally. Sometimes we compare apples with pears,” said Rubiales, according to the sports media ‘Sport’.

MARIA CAMILA SALAS V

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

