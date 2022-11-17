the 900,000 m2 infrastructure

Lagos, the commercial center of Nigeria, has a storage problem. In West African marine terminals, projected demand for container space far exceeds capacity. To narrow the gap, the state has embarked on one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the region, the Lekki Deep Sea Port. Construction was recently completed on the $1.5 billion port, located east of the city of Lagos, designed to handle the equivalent of 2.7 million containers annually. With a quay of 1.2 kilometres, the 900,000 sq m site becomes Nigeria’s largest port, significantly expanding the country’s capacity to handle imports and exports. The port comes at an important time for Nigeria’s economic prospects. According to the African Development Bank and African Development Fund, the country’s economy is expected to grow at a decelerated rate of 3.2% in the period 2022-2024, while the oil sector has contracted due to low production and inflation it is close to 17%. The Port of Lekki is expected to create nearly 170,000 jobs, according to developers, and generate $360 billion over the next 45 years, according to the Transport Ministry. It is located next to the Dangote Petroleum refinery, currently under construction, which when completed will be capable of processing 650,000 barrels of oil per day. Both the port and the refinery are located within the Lekki Free Zone, a free trade area of ​​165,000,000 m2, whose master plan also includes an airport, a start-up community and commercial and residential areas.



