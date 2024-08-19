According to the criteria of

Since June, Hooters closures were reported at several locationsincluding Louisville, Kentucky; Bryan, Texas; and Lakeland, Florida. These affected approximately 40 restaurants across the countryaccording to local news reports.

Hooters confirmed this news to Nation’s Restaurant Newswhere they explained that The decision was made amid economic pressures and operational challenges. The chain also detailed that Closures are concentrated in underperforming stores.

“Like many restaurants under pressure from current market conditions, Hooters has made the difficult decision to close a select number of stores underperforming,” the company said in a statement.

The cited portal details that The restaurant industry faced serious difficulties due to high operating costs and changing consumer expectations. In the case of Hooters, These challenges are reflected in a drop in the number of operating restaurants..

According to Technomic Ignite, Hooters ended 2023 with 293 restaurantswhich marks a decrease of -1.3 percent compared to the previous year. This reduction is even larger when compared to 2018, when The chain had 333 storeswhich represents a -12 percent drop over the past five years.

The closure of Hooters locations is part of a broader trend of downsizing in the restaurant industry. Other chains, such as Red Lobster and Rubio’salso face similar conditions, with Red Lobster considering the More than 100 restaurants closed after filing for bankruptcy and Rubio’s under the closure of 48 locations in California.

By 2023, approximately 33 percent of the chains in the Technomic Top 500 experienced a net decrease in premisesreflecting an increase in closing rates compared to previous years.

Despite these challenges, Hooters maintains an expansion strategy. The company is still opening new restaurants and launching frozen products in supermarkets, with the aim of consolidate its presence in the market both nationally and globally.