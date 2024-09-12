It’s been almost six months and Mega Millions lottery authorities are still waiting for the owner of a ticket that could charge a prize worth more than US$1,000,000,000. Check your bills and pockets carefully because time is running out and the winner could lose everything.

In detail, The winning ticket for a jackpot matched all the numbers corresponding to the drawing on March 26 which at that time were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and the golden Mega Ball 4.

The person who guessed all the numbers correctly has until March 2025 to collect a prize of US$1,128,000,000, the fifth largest in the history of that lottery. In fact, considering that it is such a large amount, the authorities recommended that whoever has the ticket sign it on the back and make a copy of both sides in order to claim ownership.

They also noted that The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a ShopRite store, Located at 2200 Route 66 in the Neptune Township Mall in Monmouth County, New Jersey, the branch will receive a $30,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

One recommendation for the ticket holder is to consult the Winner’s Guide on the New Jersey Lottery website (NJLottery.com) where You will be able to learn key information before contacting officials at 1-800-222-0996 to file a claim for your million-dollar prize.

Mega Millions jackpot winner faces big decision

It should be noted that based on New Jersey laws, The lucky winner of the Mega Millions jackpot will have the chance to remain anonymous. However, you will need to show identification to lottery authorities to claim your prize and make an important decision.

Yes ok The corresponding prize is US$1,128,000,000 The lucky person will have the option of obtaining a cash payment of US$537,500,000. And the lotteries give the winners of big prizes the opportunity to win receive your earnings either through an annuity or in a single payment. Although, in both cases, it is necessary to deduct taxes.