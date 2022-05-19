There are often special weeks in which certain select titles are put at good prices in the eshop of switch. thus we have seen bargains for releases that are indie cut. However, this week capcom It is being generous with the fans of a very important franchise in the gaming industry.

That’s right, the one chosen to receive great offers is the saga of Megamanwhich is practically complete in console Nintendowith its various collections, whether for the classic line or the X. On the other hand, there is the compilation of Mega Man Zerowhich saw his birth in GameBoy Advance and expanded with ZX in the successful Nintendo DS.

From now until may 23 users will be able to buy all these packages and Mega Man 11 with a 50% discount, something that leaves many of the titles at approximately $9.99 USD. It is worth mentioning, that the builds of classic and X they are divided, so both must be purchased to have the complete sagas.

In news related to the franchise. At the end of 2021 it was mentioned that Netflix I would be producing a live action movie related to this little robot with a blue helmet. There has even been talk of the people who are currently working on its production, if you want to know everything related to this news, you can access the following link.

Via: gonintendo