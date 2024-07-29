For USA all is businessfor now as far as they stopped to Ismael “El Mayo” Zambadastarted the legal fight by seize his multi-million dollar fortune which they claim amounts to 14 billion dollarssomething like 252 billion pesos.

Estimates differ widely, some Analysts estimate it at 3 billion dollarsbut officials of the DEA They assure that There are more than 14 billion and it must be taken into account that that of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmanalso imprisoned in the United States It was 12 thousand 666 million dollars.

The May already pleaded not guilty when presented before a judge in western Texashowever, they are claiming it in the federal court of Brooklyn, New York, where the former secretary of public security, Genaro García Luna, was tried, where would face at least 17 charges of smuggling of: cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs.

Apart from money, He is credited with ownership of at least 250 companies distributed in: Sinaloa, Colombia, Honduras and PanamaAuthorities say that thousands of US citizens were affected by these illegal activities and are therefore seeking the multi-million dollar fortune as compensation. In theory, the Mexican government would also be entitled to claim part of this money.

Medley. For, yes or no, the federal government decided shield Culiacan and its surroundings with the more than 200 military elements that arrived in the state capital to confront any outbreak of violence that is presumed to be caused by a possible internal war in the Sinaloa cartel after the arrest of “Mayo” Zambada.”

It could be internal, between “The Chapitos” and the people of Ismael Zambadaif it is confirmed that he was betrayed and handed over by Joaquin Guzman Lopezor from foreign posters, especially from the Jalisco New Generation that seeing the commanders weak, they would come to dispute the place.

MALOVA. He Former Governor of Sinaloa Mario Lopez Valdes gave a lecture last Saturday for sales and marketing executives of Culiacanin what represents his first official public reappearance in a long time and took advantage of the stay to attend the funeral of former PAS leader Hector Melesio Cuenca.

CAMPS. Thousands of children and young people participated in the 8 summer camps that were held in the city, the colonies and the municipalities, organized by the Municipal Institute of Sport of Ahome, directed by Marco Antonio Galaviz, in which an atmosphere of camaraderie prevailed and all kinds of sports and culture were promoted among the participants and their families who attended the closing ceremony at the weekend.

CUÉN. A new front has opened in the UAS conflict. Now university officials and PAS leaders are focusing their efforts on trying to discredit the line of investigation being followed by the prosecution and saying that the murder of former rector Héctor Melesio Cuen was not due to the criminals’ attempt to rob him of the luxury van he was traveling in, but rather that they went directly to kill him.

“Elite, golden military personnel arrive in Sinaloa”: SEDENA.

