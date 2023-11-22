The MEF cancels four government bond auctions

The Ministry of Economy cancels four of the eight government bond auctions scheduled by the end of December. The interruption of some appointments with the market in the last weeks of the year is part of normal administration. However, the novelty lies in the number of canceled issues, and this is positive news. It indicates that despite the uncertainties of recent months, from the actual expenditure for tax credits in construction to the timing of collection of the installments of the Pnrr, the Ministry of Economy managed to guarantee the requirement a few weeks in advance. Il Sole 24 Ore reports it.

The positive responses received from investors, who faced a period of rising rates, contributed to this situation. The massive participation of Italian families and small investors in the auctions of BTp customized for them played a key role. The first canceled auction is the one scheduled for November 24th, concerning BTp Short Term and BTp€i. The issuance of BTp on 13 December, that of Bot and BTp Short Term on 27 December, and the issue of medium-long term securities on 28 December have also been removed from the calendar.

However, the BoT offers of November 28 and December 12 remain confirmed, as well as the auction of medium-long term bonds on November 29 and the offer of 3 and 7 year BTp on 13 December, in line with the ordinary management of liquidity and the renewal of maturing securities. This year’s collection objectives have already been achieved, with approximately 330 billion in medium-long term securities and 140 in short-term issues (BoT). This result was also influenced by the effect produced by the ongoing race for building bonuses.

Thanks to the massive collection in recent months, the suspense linked to the arrival time of the fourth installment of the Pnrr is attenuated also from a liquidity point of view. The unknown on the actual disbursement date, before or after December 31st, has been the subject of negotiations with the European Union in recent days. Government sources indicate Brussels’ response is imminent. It should be underlined, however, that after political approval, the community procedure still requires a few weeks before the actual transfer. However, the wait can be faced with less anxiety.

