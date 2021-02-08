Agents Cartagena Local Police put a total of 107 sanctions During this weekend due to non-compliance with health measures to reduce infections by Covid-19, according to municipal sources in a statement. Most of the complaints, specifically 43 of them, are due to meetings of people not living together, of which 39 have been imposed on groups of people who were on public roads and 4 in homes.

The mayor of the Citizen Security area, Juan Pedro Torralba, recalled that the economic sanctions range from 100 to 3,000 euros for minor ones, from 3,001 to 60,000 euros for serious ones and up to 600,000 euros for very serious ones.

“The fines range from 100 to 600,000 euros and they are not a joke, we cannot turn a blind eye to the health of citizens. The Health II area of ​​Cartagena is going through the worst moment since the pandemic began in March of last year. Either there is a drastic decrease in the number of cases and deaths or many businesses will continue to be closed and our lives on hold, ”explained the mayor.

Failure to comply with curfew, which restricts mobility between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., this weekend accumulated 28 of the sanctions imposed by municipal agents. The fact of not wearing the mask correctly It motivated 17 complaints, driving several non-cohabitants in the same vehicle, 11 and the breach of the perimeter confinement, 8. In addition, Local Police officers installed 68 checkpoints on the roads of the municipality through which 1,328 vehicles passed.