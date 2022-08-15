Palm Beach (FLORIDA). Approaching the door of the living room with its doors decorated in gold, the smell of damp becomes more intense: “History was written here, at that table were sitting Donald Trump and Xi Jinping”. We are in Mar a Lago, the Palm Beach mansion owned by the President of the United States where he used to invite political leaders and businessmen to offer hospitality warmer than Washington’s seasonal cold: hence the nickname of “White House in winter”.

The Club is closed from May to October, when the Florida coasts are threatened by hurricanes. Guido George Lombardi, the Italian friend of “The Donald”, director of the shadow campaign on social media in the Usa 2016, his neighbor at the Trump Tower and an early partner of Mar-a-Lago, let us through the gate. He shows us the salon where Trump and Xi Jinping first met a few hours before Kim Jong-un proceeded to his 75th regency ballistic test. Distant times but not too much to judge by recent developments.

Mar-a-Lago is also of other times, built between 1924 and 1927 by Marjorie Merriweather Post, a cereal magnate, on a land of almost seven hectares that stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to Lake Worth. She brought a ship loaded with craftsmen and materials from Genoa to create an Italian-style villa with Spanish-like twists. When she died, he wanted to hand it over to the federal government on condition that it became the Southern White House, a sort of Camp David in the Sunshine State. She didn’t go like that. The house remained in a state of neglect due to the high maintenance costs. Nobody wanted to buy it because being a “landmark” (historical and cultural heritage) it had to be restored respecting the original structure. Then came Trump in 1985 and put over $ 10 million on the plate. “My wife, who knew the villa, when she met him she told him to look more carefully at the location,” reveals Lombardi. The tycoon realized that he was on the take-off path of the local airport and won the villa for only seven million dollars and an eternal gratification to Mrs. Lombardi. The mansion has 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, 12 fireplaces and three fallout shelters. There are Spanish mosaics and Carrara marble, gold sanitary ware, a dining room in the style of Palazzo Chigi and two lounges, the smallest of which has that smell of humidity “protected to give it an aura of antiquity and authenticity” . It seems that Xi also appreciated it along with frescoed ceilings, velvety walls and gold cutlery. The club name is a mistake. «Post wanted ‘Mare e Lago’ in Italian, due to its proximity to both, but the ‘e’ in English was distorted into ‘a’».

A mistake to be a member of which you pay a lifetime fee of $ 250,000 (2018 data), for a total of 700 members and only five “open cards” in rotation. The “shareholders” have access to the beach club, swimming pool, gym, tennis courts, “greens” for golf and cricket, they can have lunch at the two restaurants and stay overnight, but for limited periods. Then there is the residential part, separate and armored, dedicated to Trump and functioning all year round, even if in this period the former president prefers the super penthouse in New York or the Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey. And it was precisely this area where the FBI raided last Monday with a search and kidnapping. In Mar-a-Lago, however, everything is declined in Trump style, the hamburger cooked by the pool of the “beach club” which is accessed via an underground corridor. Then there is the Trump spa with damask walls, cherubs, eagles and faunal decorations strictly in gold, the four-poster beds and the almost nine-meter inlaid stone dining table in the hall where Trump and Melania are married. Or the huge flag in the garden in front of the sea, the subject of a feud between the tycoon and the city of Palm Beach, which fined him $ 1,250 a day because he had an auction exceeding the permitted size. Trump responded with a $ 25 million lawsuit, before turning to an out-of-court settlement, a hefty donation to charity and the shortening of the pole by about 3 meters. A singular conciliatory act by the 45th president of the United States? Least of all, the stars and stripes always wave at the same height in the Palm Beach skyline: as soon as the lawsuit was filed, Trump raised the ground a couple of meters.