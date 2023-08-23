For all the Rossoneri, Bologna-Milan was a splendid return to football, with Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic painting Renato Dall’Ara’s 0-2 which earned Stefano Pioli’s team the first three points. For Sara, however, a fan with the foresight necessary to embrace the fan token project, the season started in a special way right in the rossoblù stadium. A unique experience, which can be analyzed in stages by browsing through three keywords: luxury, Alessandro Nesta, Rafael Leao.

Let’s start with “luxury”, which could condense the absolute value of the experience but also tell the delights savored by Sara. We are referring yes to the goals from Giroud and – above all – from Pulisic, but also more literally to the top-level dinner experienced with the hospitality of Bologna. Then Nesta, who the supporter had the honor of meeting in person, taking a souvenir photo and even exchanging a few words. Finally Leao: because the protagonist, as she herself testified in a tweets, was able to enjoy Milan’s warm-up up close, on the sidelines. And then, the show of the first three points.