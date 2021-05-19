On Sunday, Real Madrid plays its last game of the season and only a few hours later the meeting between Florentino Pérez and Zidane Zidane could take place to discuss the issue of their continuity on the bench. Before Sunday, when the white team plays LaLiga with Atleti, there is no room for a talk between the president and the coach. “It could be Monday and it will be final. Whatever happens with LaLiga, this meeting has to be final”, informs Javier Herráez, from Cadena SER.

“The objective of Real Madrid is for Zidane to stay. They will have a meeting and they will talk about everything: renewals, signings … That is the goal, let him stay. At the club it is understood that Zidane is the man who has to follow next season, “adds the proven journalist.

A future in doubt

However, everything points to the French coach leaving the Madrid club at the end of the season. “If Zidane has made the decision, he will not change it. Not because Florentino tells him the changes he is going to make will he change his mind”, Julio Pulido admits. .

“In Madrid they say that there is still possibilities that Zidane stays and they really believe it, because they say that Zidane has doubts ”, adds Manu Carreño. On Monday everything indicates that the final decision will be known …