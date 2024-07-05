Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a possible peace deal with Ukraine, sparking outrage among European leaders who warned that Orban does not represent the bloc. The meeting comes after Hungary assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc and after Orban visited Zelensky.
#meeting #outraged #Putin #Orban #discussing #deal #Russia #Ukraine
United States | Biden on ABC: Yelling at Trump disrupted debate performance
United States|Biden's expected television interview has high stakes.Television channel ABC is currently airing its much-anticipated TV interview with the president...
Leave a Reply