The judge postponed the hearing in the case of Alexei Navalny (founder of FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) on libel against 94-year-old veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko. Reported by TASS…

The consideration of the case was postponed until February 12.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting turned into a verbal skirmish between the grandson of the victim and the accused. Alexei Navalny said that Igor Kolesnikov was selling his grandfather and called him a “grandson-prostitute.”

According to the prosecution, on June 2, 2020, Navalny posted a video on his Telegram channel and Twitter page in which 94-year-old veteran Ignat Artemenko, designer Artemy Lebedev, actor Ivan Okhlobystin and Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova expressed their civic position in support of the amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. Navalny called the participants in the video corrupt lackeys, shameless people and traitors.