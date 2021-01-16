January 14, 2021. Flowers are placed on a fence, in memory of murdered Capitol policeman Brian Sicknick in Washington, DC, a week after a pro-Trump mob broke in and took control of the Capitol . (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

Intense American news in recent weeks: the intrusion of supporters of Donald Trump in the Capitol, in particular. To answer questions from listeners. Jean-Marc Four, the international editorial director of Radio France is at the microphone of the mediator of the antennas, Emmanuelle Daviet

Emmanuelle Daviet: Regarding the United States of America, listeners write to us that, contrary to what is said on the air by commentators or guests, “the United States is not the oldest democracy in the world, far from it”? What is it?

Jean-Marc Four: Yes, that is a very apt point. It is indeed an abuse of language. It is by no means the oldest democracy in the world. You have to go back to Antiquity. Obviously, Athens, Carthage, Rome, etc. And even in modern history, it is rather England. On that account, with its parliamentary system and the Habeas Corpus, which became a democracy before the United States. However, the United States has nevertheless become a democracy before France. But that’s a misnomer, indeed.

We also hear on the air that the United States of America is the largest democracy in the world. Listeners tell us that is wrong. What do you think ?

But they are also right. Once again, this is a misnomer. It is obviously the largest democracy in the world by population. In any case, it is obviously India today, with its billion three hundred million inhabitants and nearly 900 million voters. So, again, this is a form of ease. In any case, it’s not the biggest democracy in the world either.

How do you explain the permanence of these expressions in the media discourse?

I would say that in fact, it is clearly an influence of what is commonly called American “soft power.” You know, it’s that intellectual, cultural influence. In fact, it adopts the American point of view because it is the United States which claims to be “the greatest democracy in the world”, which sees itself as “The beacon of democracy”, it is the formula that used Joe Biden a few days ago to say “the lighthouse, the guide to democracy”.

This can be explained because obviously, since what happened in the twentieth century, and especially during the Second World War, indeed, the United States can present itself as the protector of the pluralist democratic world. But in fact, it’s actually taking the US point of view.

Other message from a listener: “I am amazed to hear your reporters use the English term ‘impeachment’. Isn’t the French translation ‘impeachment’ correct?”

So there is a difference. It’s not quite the same thing: “impeachment” and dismissal. This is to say that it is the difference between the procedure and the result of the procedure. Let me explain. Today, as I speak to you, there is “impeachment”, from the moment Donald Trump was indicted. But there is no dismissal. There will be dismissal only if the trial leads to his conviction.

I’ll take another image. You take the road between Marseille and Bordeaux. From the moment you are on the road, “Impeachment”, there will be impeachment only if you arrive in Bordeaux, there are pitfalls on the road.

A listener writes to us that the 25th amendment envisaged for Donald Trump to step down is not an amendment. It is an article of the Constitution. Here is an excerpt from this listener’s message. “It is tiresome to hear this mistranslation committed for decades about the multiple articles of the American Constitution. Strange Constitution which would consist only of amendments. To believe our political scientists, it is curious that no one has made the remark, especially within the editorial staff. “

Jean-Marc Four, how do you respond to this observation?

So for once, not quite agree. The US Constitution is made up of both articles and amendments. Initially, there were 7 Articles of the US Constitution of the Founding Fathers; it is really the key to the distribution of powers in the sense of Montesquieu, the legislative power, the presidential power, etc. etc. And then the amendments were added. There are 27 in total, of which the first 10 constitute what is known as the Bill of Rights. But there are both.

In fact, there are articles and amendments, for example. Section 2 of the US Constitution defines the powers of the President. The second amendment authorizes the carrying of weapons. Nothing to see then.