Internet users and listeners have written to the mediator of the Radio France antennas about this Dakar Rally 2021. Illustration of the rally on January 8, 2021, 6th stage. (FREDERIC LE FLOCH HANDOUT VIA ASO / EPA / MAXPPP)

The Dakar Rally started a week ago, January 3, 2021. To talk about it today with Emmanuelle Daviet, mediator for Radio France, Vincent Rodriguez, sports director of Radio France, and Omar Ouhamane, senior reporter for the international editorial staff from Radio France.



Emmanuelle Daviet: Here are some words from listeners who wrote to us, for example this message: “The Dakar Rally takes place in Saudi Arabia, an authoritarian, fundamentalist country which does not respect human rights and practices beheading. You give the rankings of the drivers without ever recalling in the same bulletin the criticisms that the Saudi regime also deserves, and I find that extremely shocking. Furthermore, this race goes against respect for nature and ecology. “ “Yet you don’t give news about all sports, you make choices. Why this one? “

Vincent Rodriguez, indeed, talking about the Dakar rally is an editorial choice, what is the journalistic interest of this race?

Vincent Rodriguez: The journalistic interest is that of covering a rally raid, which is one of the major events in the world heritage of motorsport. When we talk about sports reporting on the Dakar, there is certainly the race, but there is also the adventure dimension, which was also very important. Crossing deserts, discovering wide open spaces, meeting local populations.

And you should also know that, in general, motorsports in France are a real success with the public with prestigious events. We know them as the 24 hours of Le Mans or the French Formula 1 Grand Prix, which in normal times brings together, that is to say outside the Covid period, outside the period of health restrictions, several hundred thousand spectators at the edge of the circuits.

Here, the Dakar, there are more than 500 competitors at the start of the 2021 edition. This shows that the interest around this race remains intact with the participants. No other race in motorsport has so many competitors. The greatest drivers are at the start, like the French Sébastien Loeb, nine times world rally champion. In another register, a completely different register, the adventurer Mike Horn, great defender of the environment, was at the start last year. He is also present this year.

Emmanuelle Daviet : “In your sports information on the rally, can you remember each time this event takes place in a country which does not respect international law and puts its opponents in prison.”

Have you dealt with this aspect of human rights, Omar Ouhamane?

Omar Ouhamane: We dealt with it on D-Day, the day of the launch of the Dakar, because it seemed essential to us to raise the question of human rights, since a few days before this second edition of the Dakar, there was the conviction of a Saudi woman called Loujain al-Hathloul, she is 31 years old, she is in prison for another three months. She has been serving a sentence of 5 years and 8 months since May 2018. A small reprieve. In short, she is a woman who fought so that other Saudi women could ride, drive, in Saudi Arabia, which was not the case a few years ago. She is a woman who is in prison and tortured, who is the victim of sexual harassment, very serious violations, according to her family.

There is also Jamal Khashoggi. We have talked about it a lot. Jamal Khashoggi, journalist for Washington Post, arrested at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. He is a missing man. He is dead. It was someone who was an opponent of MBS, Mohammed Ben Salmane. Another very important fact: for five years an atrocious war has been taking place in Yemen, a war which is being waged by the Saudi Crown Prince. All these elements were so important to us in the international editorial staff that they could not be avoided.

This is the reason why we have indeed devoted a subject to explain how important it was for the Saudi kingdom to have this race on its soil to restore its image. It’s a sporting “telling story”, in a way. It is the story of these dunes, of these very beautiful landscapes and of the promise of modernity. But when you open the door, you realize that this is one of the worst dictatorships in the world.

Emmanuelle Daviet: Vincent Rodriguez, in the light of what Omar Ouhamane has just described to us, why is it difficult to mention the criticisms of the Saudi regime in every sports bulletin, as listeners suggest?

Vincent Rodriguez: You imagine Emmanuelle, it would be very complicated to talk about a great time of a competitor in a special and in the following sentence, relating the information to the political prisoners or prisoners of the regime. In other words, we treat the information as a whole. Sport, you have heard it from the sports and human rights management. Thanks to our colleagues in the international editorial staff.

But these two aspects are addressed separately with a single goal: clarity of information. I would like to point out that this does not prevent us from sometimes finding bordering grounds between these two aspects of information. When we decide, for example, to put our spotlight on Cristina Gutierrez, the Spanish rider who won the first stage last Monday, well, we talk about this feat, of course, but we also insist in our sports coverage, I clarifies, on the symbolic value of the victory of a woman in a country which, two years ago still considered that a woman driving was a crime.

Read also