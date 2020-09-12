Quite a few scientific groups are mobilized in France to know how the Sars-CoV-2 virus works and the immune response it causes. (MATHIEU PATTIER / SIPA)

For the reason that onset of the well being disaster, listeners’ mail has been largely dominated by questions associated to the editorial therapy of the coronavirus. The extraordinary nature of this pandemic requires new reflections, even new journalistic reflexes. It even has an affect on the group of newsrooms.

Emmanuelle Daviet, mediator for Radio France: At franceinfo, for instance, you might be making a “science, well being, setting, applied sciences” pole this fall. You might be main this pole.

What’s his mission ?

Olivier Emond: head of the brand new setting and applied sciences division at franceinfo. Its position is to reply all these questions, particularly on well being points, to elucidate. There are six journalists on this pole, together with journalists who already cope with these questions of setting, applied sciences, well being. There was already an individual on well being, Solenne Le Hen, who took care of those topics, and on her personal.

We noticed it with what fell on our heads within the spring, it was very sophisticated to have the ability to present each the antenna, as a result of franceinfo is a feed antenna – you need to be on the air typically – after which additionally to work within the discipline, to go and meet specialists, in brief, to do your job as a journalist, reporter. So we had to supply help to Solenne, so it was Anne-Laure Dagnet who joined him on these questions. Then the setting half with Anne-Laure Barral and Etienne Monin. For questions of expertise, Jérôme Colombain, who’s now not offered. And I, who am right here to attempt to assist everybody, a facilitator to arrange all this.

Emmanuelle Daviet: How do you publicize scientific speak? It is a query from the listeners: are all medical factors of view, the totally different scientific voices heard in your antenna?

Olivier Emond: I believe so. We additionally hear from metropolis docs, if we keep on the medical challenge of Covid-19, which takes up quite a lot of time and house on the air. We hear on our antenna, each metropolis docs and pharmacists, researchers, epidemiologists, virologists.

We attempt to interview the precise individual, on the precise topic. A virologist isn’t an epidemiologist, a metropolis physician isn’t an epidemiologist. So we attempt to speak to the precise individual about the precise downside. It’s not at all times apparent, as a result of it’s an space the place there are issues that may intersect, and there are attention-grabbing issues that may be mentioned by each side as effectively. Which means that we’ve got to contextualize lots: who’s talking, how he speaks, the place he speaks and why he speaks? That is to not say that a physician cannot speak concerning the vaccine downside, however he isn’t going to speak about it the identical means, he isn’t going to speak concerning the manufacturing side of the vaccine. However, he can speak concerning the look, how folks come to speak about it in his workplace.

However total, all factors of view agree on franceinfo. So these conflicting views will likely be delivered to the listeners.

Listeners marvel concerning the figures of the coronavirus that are given on the air. Some solely hear the variety of folks examined optimistic for Covid, for them this doesn’t mirror actuality. What are the directions given to the editorial workers?

The identical directions as for any topic handled in writing. That’s to say, primarily based on information, info, to inform myself how I make it intelligible to the listener and most of the people. For instance, we’ve got uncooked information, information on the variety of optimistic circumstances examined every day, this determine in itself doesn’t imply a lot. Why ? As a result of there might have been extra testing, so we’re looking for information that basically means one thing.

For instance: the incidence charge, the variety of optimistic circumstances reported to a given inhabitants, which there, when it evolves, it signifies that the virus is circulating extra. The concept, as at all times, is to recontextualize issues: is it significant? Does not uncooked information lose folks greater than anything? In brief, we’ve got to watch out and do our each day journalistic work.

