Donald Trump (Fabrice COFFRINI AFP)

Between the American election campaign and his positive Covid-19 test, Donald Trump is at the center of the media.

We learned on Friday October 2 that the White House tenant has tested positive for Covid-19, as has his wife Melania, and that he is going into quarantine.

Emmanuelle Daviet: This information has been widely relayed and some listeners do not understand that this information is given so much importance. What do you answer them?

Franck Mathevon: This is crucial information. Why ? First because it upsets the electoral campaign: Donald Trump, if he is contaminated by Covid, cannot hold his meetings. He also canceled a meeting in Florida last night. However, these meetings and gatherings are very important for the mobilization of its voters. For a few weeks now, we have seen it, we have been talking about it on franceinfo, Trump has been traveling through these key states, these “swing states” on which the results of this election depend, and he obviously needs to mobilize his base.

Then, if he is really ill, if he has a serious form for example, will he be able to continue the campaign? Will he be able to continue to preside over the United States? Will he even be able to stay in the race for the ballot? When we give this information yesterday morning, we do not have the answers to these questions and it is obviously fundamental for the future of this election and for the future of the United States.

Emmanuelle Daviet: Another reaction from a listener : “I am surprised that you are announcing the infection of Trump with Covid without using the conditional.

Would you blindly trust Trump’s communication? I can imagine him coming in two weeks to parade in front of the TVs saying: ‘I am the strongest, I have conquered the Covid!’ In addition it would allow him to escape debates in which he is not to his advantage. “

Franck Mathevon, what do you think of this analysis?

Good observation from this listener. After all, we have to be careful with Trump, manipulation of opinion is an assumption that is not completely absurd. We even made the remark yesterday between us within the international editorial staff. On the air that said, our journalists insisted, on franceinfo in particular, on the source of the information, namely Donald Trump’s Twitter account. It was he who gave the info on his favorite media. Let’s be careful. However, the United States remains a democracy and such manipulation at the highest level of the state still requires the participation of many actors, many senior officials of the American administration. It still seems quite improbable.

Emmanuelle Daviet: We continue with a message from a listener :

“Why are reporters taking a stand against Trump without even offering multiple points of view on the issue? Such an anti-Trump consensus puzzles me, like all consensuses on complex news. Why is the whole world against him?”

What do you say to this listener?

Franck Mathevon: So, I will try to be frank about this. That there is an anti-Trump consensus in the French media, it would probably be dishonest to deny it. We are dealing with an American President, often very severe with the press, who takes a lot of liberties with the truth, with the facts. So yes, the judgment passed on the Trump presidency is sometimes harsh in the French media, including Franceinfo, let’s be honest, let’s say it.

That said, we are really careful to be as objective as possible when we cover the United States, in preparing our subjects on the American campaign, on the election, we constantly insist between us on the need to make the whole voice heard. ‘America, so yes, Democratic America who votes for Biden and who dreams of alternating in the White House, but also Republican America, which can be quite moderate, moreover, who prefers Donald Trump, who makes a judgment positive about his presidency.

And we too, journalists, we try to objectively judge this Trump presidency which has obtained, it is true, good economic results, even if all is not rosy, which has moved diplomatic lines, so we are sensitive to the reflection of this listener and we will be until the election.

Emmanuelle Daviet: We end with this remark :

“Information is never given to listeners: including the abstention rate of voters in the US presidential election. If a unified national rate is too difficult to calculate and provide, then give us that rate in five essential states, for example: Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania… Can we hope that an effort will be made in this direction? So, in this case, thank you to you; see you on the 1st Tuesday of November to hear it! “

Franck Mathevon: This listener is right, we must give the figures for participation in the American elections, we also know that this year, the mobilization of voters will undoubtedly be the key to this election. Generally speaking, the abstention rate is quite high in the United States, since 1968 it has been over 40%, which is significantly more than in France, for example, where it is around 20/25%.

This year in the United States, on November 3, and before that, with the postal vote, the polling institutes predict a strong turnout, much higher, we know that America is very polarized, the pro-Trump and the pro-Biden are mobilized like never before, so we will report on it in the coming weeks on franceinfo, and give the participation rates in the key states as suggested by this auditor, that seems to me to be a very relevant proposition.