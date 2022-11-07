In the midst of the uproar caused in the state capital by the visit to Culiacan from the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumit was given an encounter between former mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro and the state governor. Both were around the candidate for Morena’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, and at times they were side by side. The information media captured the moment in which both politicians shared a few words in the ear. Only they know what they said to each other, the truth is that they must have been very serious words. We just have to remember that on several occasions Estrada Ferreiro has even asked the state governor for clemency, considering that he is the one who has promoted the political trial that follows. The CDMX head of government did not realize all of this. She was very busy attending to her supporters.

By the way, the former municipal president of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, took advantage of the presence of the media during the visit of the head of the Government of Mexico City to clarify matters related to the liquidation of his former City Hall collaborators. He warned that as former public servants they had no right and legally it is a loss to the municipal treasury. He clarified that these settlements were managed after his dismissal from the position of municipal president; It is a lot of money for former municipal officials, that those who have resigned are not entitled to these large settlements. It must be remembered that some of the former collaborators of Estrada Ferreiro received severance payments of more than 200 thousand pesos to leave their positions.

A misunderstanding is what the mayor of Badiraguato, José López Elenes, says about his comment about creating a new museum in the municipality. He maintains that he never said that a drug trafficking museum is already being built, but that all proposals to create new venues will be taken into account.

Can’t see when. After a complaint was made a few days ago about the poor condition of a perimeter fence in a private property located on Andrea Street, between Ramón López Velarde Boulevard and Las Torres Boulevard, the only thing that has been carried out is an inspection by part of Municipal Civil Protection, but the truth is that it is still in the same conditions and it is not seen that they are fixing it. At various points the fence is about to collapse and neighbors have placed boards to prevent it from collapsing. It had been managed that Civil Protection would have a talk with the leaders of the private company, which is located in the vicinity of the Terranova and San Luis sector, to see this situation that puts pedestrians and motorists at risk of suffering an accident. that way. So far it is unknown in what terms they have been. What is required is that the authorities act quickly to prevent a tragedy. Those interested in fixing this problem can contact the municipal Public Services address, telephone 667-7580101 or Culiacán Civil Protection, which by the way does not appear on its Facebook page where there is no telephone number where they can communicate.