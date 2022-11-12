His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, met his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday, at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai.

Their Highnesses – during the meeting – reviewed issues of concern to the citizen’s affairs and interests, and discussed ways to enhance the nation’s ambitious development process, and achieve the aspirations of its people towards the future they seek, asking God Almighty to perpetuate the UAE’s pride, security and stability, to continue its progress and development at confident and accelerating steps. on all levels.

His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wrote on the social networking site “Instagram” yesterday: “I met my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai. These meetings bear the omens of goodness for our people and the elevation of our country, and we are all working within one Emirati team today to enhance our development process and achieve the aspirations of our people. Under the leadership of Mohammed bin Zayed, we promise the sons and daughters of the UAE that the future is always better.”

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Head of the Ceremony of Vice President and President of the UAE Council of Ministers.