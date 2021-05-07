Isidre Fainé, former president of Caixabak, and Antoni Brufau, president of Repsol. Pablo Monge

On April 22, sitting in an armchair of the Congress of Deputies, Commissioner Enrique García-Castaño, alias Fat or Big, pronounced the key phrase that flies over the whole Villarejo case.

—Everyone knew that Mr. Villarejo had his companies, that they were in the tower… There, in the Castellana.

With that statement, García-Castaño, now retired and former head of the UCAO (Central Operational Support Unit), a group of agents in charge of covert operations, hit the nail on the head. José Manuel Villarejo, the epicenter of this macro-drama of corruption, was not just anybody, but a well-known character in the Police. And also, outside. The different governments counted on his services as civil servants. But, immersed in parallel private businesses, companies also resorted to him, using former commissioners as intermediaries whom they had signed as security chiefs. Among others, Repsol and Caixabank, who will see this Friday how two of their top executives sit before the judge to give explanations, indicated by the documentation intercepted to the plot.

The magistrate Manuel García-Castellón, instructor of the National Court, has called Antonio Brufau, president of the energy company, and Isidro Fainé, former president of the financial entity, to declare as accused. According to a judge’s order, there are sufficient indications that both were aware of the operation commissioned by their companies to Villarejo in 2011 to spy on Luis del Rivero, former president of Sacyr, who then intended to take control of Repsol with the help of the oil company. Mexican Pemex. This operation, dubbed the Wine Project, included access to the victims’ confidential data, including their call traffic and a study of their properties.

One of the main evidence that the instructor uses against Fainé and Brufau —who, through sources from their companies, have denied that they committed any illegality— was found in the house of Rafael Redondo, Villarejo’s main partner. During the search, a document called Talk-2.11.11, which details the content of a meeting held on November 2, 2011 in a restaurant with Commissioner Miguel Ángel Fernández Rancaño, then Caixabank’s Head of Security, and with Commissioner Rafael Araujo, his Repsol counterpart. The objective of that appointment was “to discuss the commission carried out and examine how the investigation was progressing,” writes the judge. [Pinchar aquí para consultar íntegro el documento interceptado]

Two pages of the document intervened in the plot and that provokes the imputation of Brufau and Fainé. [Pinchar en la imagen para consultarlo íntegramente].

This file of 11 pages in its original version, which is reduced to 9 pages in the one reproduced by the Police and now published by EL PAÍS, is incorporated into the summary of the Villarejo case. A kind of “meeting minutes”, in the words of the magistrate, to which the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office and the Police grant great credibility. According to the instruction, Villarejo and his partners used to make “written summaries” of their meetings with clients, which they called “talks” or “notes.” A modus operandi That they not only put into practice in the Wine Project, but in other assignments: such as the Iron Project, the supposed operation contracted by the Herrero & Asociados law firm to spy on a rival firm, whose trial is scheduled for the end of this year.

The phrases highlighted by the judge

The Talk-2.11.11, which uses nicknames or acronyms to refer to those involved and victims of the plot, goes through the different issues that the interlocutors addressed during the meeting. Among other things, at that meeting, it was allegedly agreed to find out “what LOR [Luis del Rivero] to PMX [Pemex]”And” who is behind the pasta. ” They also referred to Rodrigo Álvarez, known as CID, another of the spied on Wine: he was in charge of Sacyr’s security and they talked about “buying it”. The “meeting minutes” go into such detail, which specifies the drinks they had: “shot of Ma’Kalan”, “Gin Tonic from Bifiter” and “limonchelo” [sic].

But the document does not stop there and directly implicates, in the judge’s opinion, Brufau and Fainé. There are several phrases highlighted by García-Castellón that would demonstrate, for example, that the Repsol president was “interested in the content of the investigation, obtaining information directly through Araujo”. “R [en referencia a Rafael Araujo] says BRU [Brufau] He has called him from Cannes to ask if there is already any information of interest, to which he has answered that he was in it (that at least implies) “, picks up the” talk “intercepted from the plot, where it also reads: “BRU asked him what he knew about the entrusted job”; “Both BRU and FAI, [Fainé]They exchange data and have talked about the convenience of going together on this matter ”; and Ma, [Miguel Ángel Fernández Rancaño], he insists on ‘determining the perimeter’ because in the afternoon he had to dispatch with his ‘gentleman’, possibly by reference to FAI ”.

When assessing the Talk 2.11.11, the magistrate emphasizes that there is another internal Repsol report that also “points to the intervention” of the president of the energy company in the hiring of the Villarejo companies. “This report (page 21) includes that, probably in some of the usual conversations that Brufau had with the president of Caixabank, Isidro Fainé – thus also pointing to this -, and given the confluence of interests of both in defending themselves against Rivero and Pemex, agreed to share the information services contracted to Cenyt, [el grupo de empresas de Villarejo]”. “It is therefore recognized that Brufau, in his capacity as President of Repsol, was not left out.”

The security officers of both companies “recognized”, in addition, that the investigation into Rivero was a “joint reaction promoted” by the two presidents. This is how the judge sums it up: “Fainé’s knowledge and direct participation in the investigation has been ratified by Fernández Rancaño in his judicial statement as investigated on December 15, 2020, when he indicated that after receiving the reports prepared from Villarejo, he directly dispatched these issues with Fainé, as one more point of the meetings that both held ”.

After his indictment in mid-April, sources close to Fainé affirmed that, “out of respect for the judicial authority and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, it was only going to make statements in court.” Repsol chose, for its part, to issue a statement in defense of Brufau, stating that “there has been no illegal conduct or contrary to the Code of Ethics and Conduct” of the company, in addition to defending that the hiring of the Villarejo companies “It was carried out by the expert and competent area for this, the Corporate Security Directorate [de la energética]”. According to the instruction, Repsol and Caixabank paid more than 400,000 euros to the plot.