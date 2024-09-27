Le Figaro: Trump-Zelensky meeting in New York sparked controversy in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump held an “extremely delicate meeting,” the newspaper notes. Le Figaro.

According to the publication, the meeting of politicians caused controversy in Ukraine due to the fact that Trump criticized the US authorities for helping Kyiv. At the same time, he assured that after an exchange of views with Zelensky, he would resolve the conflict.

Before the meeting, the US presidential candidate also noted that he has good relations with the presidents of both Ukraine and Russia, and expressed confidence that the conversation with Zelensky would be “constructive.”

Following the meeting, the American politician allowed a new personal conversation with Zelensky and promised to visit Ukraine.

Zelensky explained the decision to meet with US presidential candidates from both parties by the desire to discuss in advance the joint steps of Washington and Kyiv after the US presidential elections in November.