Giovanni Toti will see Salvini and Signorini free, moving from prison to house arrest: the decisions of the investigating judge Paola Faggioni

The investigating judge Paola Faggioni has authorized The meetings between the President of the Liguria Region John Toti and the Minister of Infrastructure Matthew Salvini. Currently, Toti is suspended because he is in house arrest since May 7th on charges of corruption. Last week, the end of the precautionary custody measure was requested from the Review Court, which, however, rejected the request for revocation. Yesterday, Monday 15 July, the Genoa Prosecutor’s Office had given the OK to the Toti-Salvini meeting and, today, the confirmation also came from preliminary investigations judge. In addition to the meeting with the minister, Toti also asked to speak with the two regional councilors Giacomo Giampedrone and Marco Scajola. With these it would be the second meeting authorized by the judge.

Furthermore, the investigating judge Faggionitoday, has authorized the House arrest For Paul Emilio Signorinithe former president of the Port Authority of Genoa and Savona and former CEO of Irenarrested on May 7th as part of the corruption investigation that decapitated the Liguria Region and which primarily involved Giovanni Toti. Signorini was the only suspect in prison. After an initial negative opinion, the judge accepted the request presented by Signorini’s defenders, Enrico and Mario Scopesi. According to the ruling of the investigating judge, the former CEO of Iren will go to live inhouse found for rent in Genoa together with his daughter. He will be accompanied there by the Guardia di Finanza. Obviously, Signorini was fired from Iren and no longer holds any public office, much less the presidency of the Authority.

