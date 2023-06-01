Murder Giulia Tramontano, what happened in the last few hours

The meeting between the two women who discovered they had been deceived by the same man, the escape of Alessandro Impagnatiello, the murder and a fake Whatsapp sent to the victim’s mother: these are the latest dramas of Giulia Tramontano, mercilessly killed by the man that he was actually supposed to protect her, i.e. her partner.

The man, who confessed to the crime by bringing investigators to the place where he had hidden the body, had two parallel relationships with two women who both became pregnant for more than a year.

His castle of lies and betrayals, however, collapsed about a month ago when the two women discovered each other’s existence.

How does it rebuild the Corriere della Sera, last Saturday the two women decided to meet at the Armani bar in Milan, where he worked as a barman. Place from which Alessandro Impagnatiello decided to flee, avoiding meeting both his partner and his lover, who, speaking to each other, understood that they were both victims of a man who had deceived them.

After discovering the truth, Giulia Tramontano, who on Saturday afternoon had revealed to a friend that she was “troubled”, returned home where she died.

In fact, the man attacked her, it is not clear whether as soon as she entered the house or immediately after an argument between the two, hitting her several times with a knife and then trying to get rid of the body later.

Back home, he took possession of Giulia’s cell phone by writing a Whatsapp message to several friends and relatives: “I’m tired, I’m going to bed”.