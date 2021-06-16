The meeting between Russian and American Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden has begun. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

“I know that you have a long trip, a lot of work,” Putin said, thanking his colleague.

“As I said outside, any face-to-face meeting is a rewarding meeting,” Biden replied.

The Russian president added that many issues remain in relations between Moscow and Washington that require discussion at the highest level. He hoped the meeting would be productive. The American politician agreed that countries want to determine what issues they are willing to cooperate on.

It is planned that the parties will discuss bilateral relations, the international agenda, issues of strategic stability, the settlement of regional conflicts, as well as cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

