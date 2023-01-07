President Gustavo Petro met this Saturday afternoon with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas.

It was an “extraordinary bilateral meeting”, as the Casa de Nariño described it prior to the meeting. However, this Saturday’s meeting ended without statements from the leaders and President Gustavo Petro left the Miraflores Palace without revealing the issues discussed this afternoon.

The Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, was in charge of confirming the arrival of Petro this Saturday through his Twitter account, where he shared an image of the president landing at the Simón Bolívar airport, which serves Caracas, from where he headed to the presidential palace of Miraflores, seat of the Executive.

Petro arrived accompanied by the Colombian Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva, and other officials, who were received by the executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, the new Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yván Gil -appointed in office this Friday-, and by Benedetti.

Upon his arrival in Miraflores, he was greeted with a welcome greeting by Nicolás Maduro: “welcome again,” he told Petro.

The meeting between Petro and Maduro was confirmed early this Saturday by sources from the Casa de Nariño, who later issued a brief message stating that the leaders would meet around 1 pm (Caracas time).

“Today will be the second visit that President Gustavo Petro makes to Caracas after relations between Colombia and Venezuela were restored. I will be accompanying him with the conviction to continue working for a common agenda between two sister nations,” Benedetti wrote on Twitter.

Without statements to the media, which were summoned at 12 noon, the leaders had a private agenda of which no details were known.

The only statement came via Twitter, where the President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro wrote: “With the President of the Republic of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, we had a broad and very fruitful meeting. We have a clear path of joint work that will continue to yield positive results. for our countries, in different areas. Long live the union between Colombia and Venezuela!”

The Minister of Commerce, Germán Umaña; Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, the ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti; and the Colombian ambassador to the United States.

For Venezuela, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez attended; the Minister of Oil, Tareck El Aissami; and at the last minute, retired general Carlos Martínez, representative of Venezuela at the ELN negotiating table with the Colombian government, arrived.

TIME could establish that among the topics of conversation could be the recent opening of the border between both countries, taking into account that only six days ago the governments put into operation the Atanasio Girardot binational bridge, also known as “Tienditas”, which connects the department of Norte de Santander with the state of Táchira.

In addition, it is believed that Petro and Maduro were going to address the progress in bilateral relations, trade between the two countries and the situation with the ELN, a group with which the government is holding a table of talks whose first phase was precisely in Caracas.

It should be remembered that diplomatic relations between the two countries, which had been broken in February 2019, were reestablished at the end of last August, and the commercial reopening took place on September 26 with the reactivation of the passage through two other border bridges, Simón Bolívar and Francisco de Paula Santander.

Petro’s visit to Caracas also comes on the eve of a trip that he will undertake on Sunday to Santiago, where the Colombian president will meet on Monday with his Chilean counterpart, Gabriel Boric, as well as with the presidents of the two legislative chambers. from that country.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS