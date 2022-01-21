The meeting between Lavrov and Blinken on the crisis in Ukraine ends.

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
It is expected that both offer press conferences to make their own reading of the results.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 21, 2022, 07:09 AM
The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his American counterpart Antony Blinken, which was intended to find formulas to reduce tensions around Ukraine, has ended, Russian sources said.
The interview lasted an hour and a half and it is expected that both will offer separate press conferences to make their own reading of the results and possible steps to follow.
Russia expected to receive a response to its demand that NATO not continue its expansion towards Eastern Europe and that it not deploy troops or weapons, nor continue its military activities in that part of the continent, which would mean excluding any future accession of Ukraine to the Alliance.
EFE
January 21, 2022, 07:09 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#meeting #Lavrov #Blinken #crisis #Ukraine #ends
Leave a Reply