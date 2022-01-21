Saturday, January 22, 2022
The meeting between Lavrov and Blinken on the crisis in Ukraine ends.

January 21, 2022
Antony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

It is expected that both offer press conferences to make their own reading of the results.

The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his American counterpart Antony Blinken, which was intended to find formulas to reduce tensions around Ukraine, has ended, Russian sources said.

The interview lasted an hour and a half and it is expected that both will offer separate press conferences to make their own reading of the results and possible steps to follow.

Russia expected to receive a response to its demand that NATO not continue its expansion towards Eastern Europe and that it not deploy troops or weapons, nor continue its military activities in that part of the continent, which would mean excluding any future accession of Ukraine to the Alliance.

