The meeting between Lavrov and Blinken on the crisis in Ukraine ends.

The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his American counterpart Antony Blinken, which was intended to find formulas to reduce tensions around Ukraine, has ended, Russian sources said.

The interview lasted an hour and a half and it is expected that both will offer separate press conferences to make their own reading of the results and possible steps to follow.

Russia expected to receive a response to its demand that NATO not continue its expansion towards Eastern Europe and that it not deploy troops or weapons, nor continue its military activities in that part of the continent, which would mean excluding any future accession of Ukraine to the Alliance.

EFE