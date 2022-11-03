The negotiator of the Venezuelan president, Nicholas Maduroand that of the leader of the opposition, Juan Guaidomust meet next week on the occasion of the Paris Forum for Peace in a meeting hosted by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and to which the Colombian, Gustavo Petro, could also be associated.

The founder and CEO of the Paris Forum for Peace, Justin Vaissepointed out this Thursday that the interview is not completely closed, and he made an effort to point out that it would not be a negotiation, but rather a express support for this process by Macron and other officials.

In fact, “possibly” the high representative of the European Union for the Common Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, could also be present, Vaïsse explained during the presentation of the event to the press.

If materialized, the meeting between the representative of the Government of Maduro, Jesús Rodríguez, and that of Guaidó, Gerardo Blyde Pérez, would be held on the sidelines of the events of the Paris Forum for Peace, which will be held at the Brogniart Palacethe building of the old stock exchange of the French capital, in the center of the city.

In addition, neither Blyde Pérez nor Rodríguez would participate separately in any of these acts, nor is it contemplated that they make any public appearance.

On Friday morning, the Colombian president will be in charge of one of the three opening speeches of this fifth edition of the Forum for Peace, an event created by

Macron initially to defend multilateralism in international relations.

Petro will be one of the two Latin American heads of state invited this year, along with the Argentine, Alberto Fernándezwho will participate on Friday afternoon in a round table dedicated to universal values ​​and North-South dialogue, in which the French president will also be present.

Although he will not be physically present, the elected president of Brazil, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, will intervene by videoconference, live or with a recording, either on Friday morning or Saturday afternoon for the closing.

