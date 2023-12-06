Vincenzo Gualzetti wanted to hug Gino Cecchettin and make him feel his closeness: the meeting between the two was immortalized

During Giulia Cecchettin’s funeral, there was a gesture by a person present in the Basilica of Padua that did not go unnoticed at all. The gesture came from Vincenzo Gualzetti, Chiara’s father, who stood up, walked down the aisle and hugged Gino Cecchettin in tears. The two are united by much more than the enormous pain of the brutal loss of a daughter.

As soon as he heard about what had happened to Giulia Cecchettin, Vincenzo Gualzetti heard your pain reignite. She relived it again, after that June 2021 in which her daughter, 16-year-old Chiara Gualzetti, was brutally killed.

In recent weeks, Mr. Vincenzo has made his closeness to Giulia’s family, in particular her father, felt on several occasions Gino. She wanted to be close to him also and above all yesterday, on the day of the last farewell to her daughter.

She wrote him a touching letter, for starters, reported by The Corriere della Serawhich begins like this:

Dear Gino, today I will be next to you, at your Giulia’s funeral. I want to be there and I would really like to hug you, because I personally felt the warmth of every single hug when it was my turn to be “the father of a murdered girl”.

Interviewed outside Santa Giustina, Vincenzo said that in the previous days he had managed to get in touch with Gino. The two exchanged telephone numbers and Giulia’s father told him that he would reserve a place for him inside the Church.

Vincenzo Gualzetti’s hug to Giulia’s father

What he promised, in the end, Vincenzo Gualzetti did.

At the end of the service he got up, walked down the central nave of the Basilica, joined Gino Cecchettin and she held him in a strong and emotional hug.

The atrocious and unjust death of a daughter is not the only thing the two men have in common. Both, in fact, have lost his wife.

Gino was widowed about a year ago, when his wife MonicaGiulia’s mother, passed away from a serious illness illness.

Vincenzo, however, saw his wife shut down just a few weeks ago, also due to an illnessdiscovered after Chiara’s death and which was also aggravated by the great pain.