The launch of The Medium has been one of the events of this week. Its arrival on Xbox Series X / S consoles and PC has offered a new experience that has firmly opted for new hardware and technologies. But when it comes to performance, the game has proven to be very demanding on hardware. Resolution and performance standards are far from what you might expect, and now The Medium’s performance on PC suffers a new setback with the latest update.
During launch The Medium was reported to suffer greatly to hit 60fps on PC, and in fact it was not achieved stably even with a high-end PC and reducing the quality to 1080p, High and without Ray Tracing. Nvidia released an update that brought The Medium into DLSS and they managed to double the performance of the game.
The Medium – Video analysis on Xbox Series X | S
But as reported DSO Gaming, the latest game update to hit Steam has caused yet another performance crash. While the game had been managed to run comfortably above 60fps, even reaching rates of 80fps, the last update has supposed a reduction of between 20-30fps. This example comes from a high-performance configuration, such as a Intel i9 9900K with 16GB from DDR4 to 3800Mhz and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080.
To put things in perspective, the dual reality sequence in Dayroom ran at a minimum of 70fps and an average of 83fps on 1080p / High settings (no Ray Tracing and no DLSS). However, and after the last patch, this scene runs with a minimum of 41 fps and an average of 58 fps. Yes, we are talking about a 20-30 fps shot. Rather than improve overall performance, Bloober Team has managed to make things worse.
The medium assumes that the problem is that the components are underused, but in a way it can be intuited that there is something about this game that does not seem to be well optimized. And it is that in a very simple way Nvidia managed to double the performance just by using the DLSS and Bloober Team’s work on this latest update may have interfered with Nvidia’s work to get better performance.
In the case of Xbox Series X / S the situation is not much better, since we could see that the game played with dynamic resolution, reflecting moments in which the version of Xbox Series X reduced its native resolution to 900p and that without ever going above 30fps. It is clear that The Medium has become a game whose performance does not seem to want to improve. With hardware that should be able to give an optimal result, or at least, far away at low resolutions and poor performance, The Medium is stuck.
The Medium sales recover investment costs in 1 day
But worst of all, again an update gets worse instead of better. We have seen CD Projekt struggle with Cyberpunk 2077 given the brown that they have gotten themselves into with their poor version of the previous generation and in the race they tend to release ineffective updates that cause more problems than solutions. Now, The Medium’s performance on PC suffers a new setback with the latest update. Let’s hope that consumer pressure will allow the studios to work more calmly in the future.
