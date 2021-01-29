Since yesterday, January 28, 2021, the community that likes horror games has been testing the new title of Microsoft: The Medium, an exclusive for Xbox and that it is one of the first titles that take full advantage of the power of Xbox Series X.

Well, how could it be otherwise, speculation has already started about its exclusive status just one day after its launch, especially on networks such as Twitter and specialized forums, about its possible jump to the console Sony, PS5.

Where did this information come from? The rumors began thanks to the image of a streamer who received a control of Xbox personalized with the art of The Medium, as part of the advertising campaign of Microsoft and Bloober Team, the developers.

The image of the control box raised suspicions among some, since with the appropriate zoom it is possible to clearly see the square, X, circle and triangle symbols, a combination that many associate with the control of the game consoles. Sony and it is already something quite typical of the brand.

So will The Medium make it to PS5? No! We explain below.

Everything is false, we repeat, everything is false. The Medium stays on Xbox … for now

What actually happened was that the custom remote isn’t ‘official’ from Microsoft, it is a brand design AIM Controllers, who in all their products use these boxes that include the symbols of the control of PlayStation.

This was learned thanks to a video by the Youtuber CrunkSkunk, who showed more boxes from this brand:

However, it should be noted that Bloober Team is an independent study that is not within the Xbox Game Studios and that it was not published under the seal of Xbox Game Studios Publishing, as it happened with other third-parties like Tell me why.

That said, The Medium could repeat the story of Blair witch, Y after a couple of months it will stop being exclusive to Xbox to reach other platforms, such as the PS5.

We recommend you: The Last of Us 2 is already among the 3 best-selling PlayStation games ever.



