Bloober Team has prepared the launch of its latest work in just over a week, and for that reason it has been sharing a multitude of content in recent days, such as the trailer showing the Ray-Tracing of the title, or a new 14 minute gameplay. Now, the Polish study has unveiled the The Medium technical requirements.
As seen in the data shared by Bloober Team, The Medium’s technical requirements will be quite demanding, requiring a fairly powerful team. For example, to be able to move the game to 4K / 60fps resolution and Ray Tracing, it will be necessary to have an RTX 3080; or to run it at 1440p / 30fps without Ray Tracing an RTX 2060 Super or a Radeon 5700XT. In addition, they have also shared a new trailer in their official Youtube channel.
The Medium’s technical requirements revealed
These are the technical requirements for The Medium for PC:
Minimum
Performance: 1080p / 30fps
Graphics Settings: Low presets
GeForce Card: GTX 1650 Super or GTX 1060
AMD card: AMD R9 390x
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5
Memory: 8 GB
Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11
Storage: 50 GB HDD
Recommended
Performance: 1080p / 30fsp
Graphics Settings: Medium Preset
GeForce Card: GTX 1060 Super
AMD card: AMD RX 5600XT 6 GB
CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X
Memory: 16GB
Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11
Storage: 50 GB SSD
The new gameplay of the Medium delves into its mechanics
High
Performance: 1440p / 30fps
Graphics Settings: High Preset
GeForce Card: RTX 2060 Super
AMD card: AMD 5700 XT
CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X
Memory: 16GB
Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11
Storage: 50 GB SSD
Ultra
Performance: 2160p / 30fps
Graphics Settings: High Preset
GeForce card: RTX 2080 8GB or RTX 3060 Ti
AMD card: AMD RX 6800 16GB
CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X
Memory: 16GB
Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11
Storage: 50 GB SSD
Minimum RT
Performance: 1080p / 30fps
Graphics Settings: Medium Preset
GeForce Card: RTX 2060 Super 8GB
AMD card: AMD RX 6800 16GB
CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X
Memory: 16GB
OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX12
Storage: 50 GB SSD
RT Recommended
Performance: 1440p / 30fps
Graphics Settings: High Preset
GeForce card: RTX 3060 Ti or RTX 2080 8GB
AMD card: AMD RX 6800 16GB
CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X
Memory: 16GB
OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX12
Storage: 50 GB SSD
RT High
Performance: 2160p / 30fps
Graphics Settings: High Preset
GeForce Card: RTX 3080
AMD card: AMD RX 6800 XT
CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X
Memory: 16GB
OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX12
Storage: 50 GB SSD
The Medium will be available on January 28 on Xbox Series X | S and PC, and will be available through Xbox Game Pass.
