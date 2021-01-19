The Medium Technical Requirements Revealed | We are xbox by admin in Gaming 0 SHARES 2 VIEWS Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Bloober Team has prepared the launch of its latest work in just over a week, and for that reason it has been sharing a multitude of content in recent days, such as the trailer showing the Ray-Tracing of the title, or a new 14 minute gameplay. Now, the Polish study has unveiled the The Medium technical requirements. As seen in the data shared by Bloober Team, The Medium’s technical requirements will be quite demanding, requiring a fairly powerful team. For example, to be able to move the game to 4K / 60fps resolution and Ray Tracing, it will be necessary to have an RTX 3080; or to run it at 1440p / 30fps without Ray Tracing an RTX 2060 Super or a Radeon 5700XT. In addition, they have also shared a new trailer in their official Youtube channel. The Medium’s technical requirements revealed These are the technical requirements for The Medium for PC: Minimum Performance: 1080p / 30fps

Graphics Settings: Low presets

GeForce Card: GTX 1650 Super or GTX 1060

AMD card: AMD R9 390x

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5

Memory: 8 GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11

Storage: 50 GB HDD Recommended Performance: 1080p / 30fsp

Graphics Settings: Medium Preset

GeForce Card: GTX 1060 Super

AMD card: AMD RX 5600XT 6 GB

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Memory: 16GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11

Storage: 50 GB SSD The new gameplay of the Medium delves into its mechanics High Performance: 1440p / 30fps

Graphics Settings: High Preset

GeForce Card: RTX 2060 Super

AMD card: AMD 5700 XT

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Memory: 16GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11

Storage: 50 GB SSD Ultra Performance: 2160p / 30fps

Graphics Settings: High Preset

GeForce card: RTX 2080 8GB or RTX 3060 Ti

AMD card: AMD RX 6800 16GB

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Memory: 16GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11

Storage: 50 GB SSD Minimum RT Performance: 1080p / 30fps

Graphics Settings: Medium Preset

GeForce Card: RTX 2060 Super 8GB

AMD card: AMD RX 6800 16GB

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Memory: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX12

Storage: 50 GB SSD RT Recommended Performance: 1440p / 30fps

Graphics Settings: High Preset

GeForce card: RTX 3060 Ti or RTX 2080 8GB

AMD card: AMD RX 6800 16GB

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Memory: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX12

Storage: 50 GB SSD RT High Performance: 2160p / 30fps

Graphics Settings: High Preset

GeForce Card: RTX 3080

AMD card: AMD RX 6800 XT

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Memory: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX12

Storage: 50 GB SSD The Medium will be available on January 28 on Xbox Series X | S and PC, and will be available through Xbox Game Pass.

