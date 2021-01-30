The Medium, the latest game from Bloober Team which has gone on sale, has already covered the investment made by the Polish study. Available for Xbox Series X | S and PC, in addition to Xbox Game Pass at launch, the game is already profitable. The Medium sales recover investment costs in just 1 day on sale. What does this mean? That Bloober Team has already recovered all the investment made for the game and that, from now on, any sale they generate will only bring them benefits. And it also means that the game has been successful outside of Xbox Game Pass, due to sales.

According to the Polish media Cdaction, the director of The Medium has confirmed that the sales of The Medium have recovered the investment and production costs in just 1 day. Considering that the news was published on January 29 and that the game was released a day before, in just 1 day Bloober Team has recovered all the costs of The Medium. It may even be Bloober Team’s most successful game, although at the moment we cannot say this strongly because the release figures for the other games in the studio and how The Medium will work in the long term are unknown.

The Medium sales recover investment costs in 1 day. This is the official statement:

The Board of Directors of Bloober Team SA based in Krakow announces to the public that, according to the Issuer’s estimates, the sale of the game The Medium has reached a level that covers the production and marketing costs of the Game.

In any case, The Medium is quite likely to become Bloober Team’s biggest hit. Not because of the recovery of the investment, but because the game was among the most watched on Twitch on January 28 and 29. Even surpassing games like Among Us and touching the figures of others like Rust. What do you think of The Medium?

