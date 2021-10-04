After a few months, too The Medium landed on PlayStation 5, a horror that became famous for rendering two scenarios at the same time, corresponding to reality and from the otherworldly world observable by Marianne, the medium protagonist of the title. To tell the truth, this translates into a simple technical show and nothing more, not being essential to follow the story.

The Medium is however one of the few titles declared “next-gen” in the meantime become current, able to boast effects and ray-tracing even on Microsoft consoles. And on the Sony console? Apparently it looks very different. Digital Foundry has had the opportunity to thoroughly analyze all three versions of the software, discovering interesting things: in addition to the implementation of the peculiarities of DualSense, the differences are quite substantial between the two consoles on a visual level where, on PlayStation 5, The Ambient Occlusion Ray Traced technology is totally missing, making the title appear less illuminated than its Microsoft counterpart.

Some attempts have been made to preserve the frame rate, also reducing the resolution of the shadows and also removing some light sources. But there is a twist: The Medium makes extensive use of dynamic resolution, a field in some PS5 is better in its handling. It turns out that on Series X, the title goes from a minimum resolution of 720p to a maximum of 1440p while, in the Sony console, from 1620p to 1728p. Even during split-screen things don’t change, with the resolution on Xbox at 972p and on PS5 at 1188p.

So, despite being technically milder, The Medium on PS5 can boast a better frame rate and higher image quality, counting in any case, a better resolution.