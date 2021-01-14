There are exactly two weeks until The Medium is a reality and horror fans can’t wait to play the new Bloober Team, true specialists in these struggles as they have shown with Layers of Fear or Blair Witch. If just a few hours ago the new thing from the Polish studio published a trailer starring the ray-tracing, now is the turn of something different. And is that The Medium presents its live action trailer fourteen days after the video game with music by Akira Yamaoka and inspired by Silent Hill is officially launched and also arrives on Xbox Game Pass to the joy of all subscribers of the service.
So says the description of the video uploaded to YouTube by the Bloober Team account: “It all starts with a dead girl… Enter the haunting and mysterious worlds of The Medium in the new live-action trailer created in cooperation with Platige Image and Oscar nominee Tomasz Baginski. Take a look at the mystery that only a medium can solve before the release of The Medium on January 28, 2021. In case you don’t know them, Platige Image are a Polish company dedicated to the realization of live action and CGI projects that has already produced great works in their country, such as the acclaimed trailers for the award-winning The Witcher 3. Now Bloober Team has also partnered with them for this wonder that you can see in the previous video.
New 14-minute gameplay from The Medium
The Medium will put us in the shoes, as its title indicates, of a medium capable of explore two worlds at the same time: the real and the spiritual. Surviving evil, discovering secrets and overcoming challenges is what awaits us in the new from Bloober Team, creators of Layers of Fear and Observer. Remember that it will be the January 28 when the game is available on Xbox Series X | S and PC and, from day one, on Xbox Game Pass.
