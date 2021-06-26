“In approximately 2010, a condition occurred that put to the sunflower against the ropes throughout western Buenos Aires, and more than anything in La Pampa and south of Córdoba. This made the planting of the crop in these areas practically abandoned ”. This explains the relevance of the problem of the medium pigeon, the Agronomist Luis Arias, resident of General Pico, La Pampa and member of the directive committee of ASAGIR (Argentine Sunflower Association).

“What has been seen in recent years is that pigeon population has decreased, which is noticeable when traveling through the routes of the region. Before it was common to hit several of them with the windshield, and today that situation practically does not occur. And then, the cultivation has returned to these areas, “explains Arias.

As he commented, he is sowing particularly in the Conhelo, La Pampa, and Genera Roca departments, south of Córdoba, which was quite complicated a while ago with this plague.

Agronomist Luis Arias

“These are areas close to the caldén, in La Pampa and in the west of this province, which is where the largest nests of the bird are. And also south of Córdoba where the chañares are located,” he said.

In this sense, it is important to consider that this bird can travel several kilometers from its nests to the batches. For this reason, the crops most affected are not necessarily those near the caldén or chañar mountains because they have an important daily flight range, being able to travel from 60 to 70 km a day.

Sunflower can be sown

Of course, at present, sunflower can be sown, but taking some precautions.

The first thing one looks for is the hybrids that have a major chapter turnaround to avoid that the cake is exposed to the attack of the birds.

The second aspect is not to have high planting densities, to achieve psunflower plants that have a large chapter, which can also favor the overturning of the cake, due to a matter of weight of the chapter and thus reduce the exposure of the chapter to birds.

On the other hand, due to its small beak, it is difficult for the pigeon to eat large seeds due to which, another key is the sowing of confectionery sunflowers.

This by having his seed much larger than other sunflowers, offers greater resistance to its consumption by the species and acts as a brake on its expansion.



The overturning of the cake begins before reaching maturity

Crop management

Another point to take care of is do not delay the harvest In order to reduce as much as possible the time of exposure of the grains to the medium pigeon, considering that the last week before threshing is when the bird causes the most damage. That is, lhe greatest losses occur when the grain reaches its physiological maturity and reaches moisture content of less than 14%.

At this point another practice, which is not used frequently, is the use of desiccants to speed up the harvest and homogenize the crop.

“These management factors added to price increase The fact that the grain has had these last months, have made the crop once again an alternative in these areas, “explained Arias.

Another important issue is to achieve a good weed-free cultivation, with good nutrition of phosphorus and nitrogen and avoid sunflowers with small heads. This is because the csmall sections usually have a large vane in the center and the grains on the periphery of the cake, which is where the Zenaida auriculata causes the most damage, which is the scientific name for the medium pigeon.

It is precisely the pest that had grown a lot in population causing a serious problem in the cultivation of sunflower, and that differs from the pigeon that we see in the squares of the towns and cities that is the Columba livia.

The causes of this growth that occurred in those times are not clear and are likely to be multiple. And precisely one of them was that a lot of sunflower was sown.

In addition, as we know, when the harvest ends, part of the grain remains in the stubble, and acts as a bridge from one campaign to another, even more so in direct sowing. In other words, the stubble is not incorporated, and that food remains on the ground.

In any case, it always remains a problem since the main factor in the spread of the species is the available food. For this reason, by abandoning the sunflower planting and reducing that of sorghum, it is likely that as a result of having less food, the bird has reduced the number of its litters per year.

In other regions, other birds

Other regions of the country such as Santiago del Estero, Chaco and south of Buenos Aires in the coastal area, who also have problems with medium thighs and parrots, which at a different level also damage the production of sunflower and that of sorghum, another crop desired as food by birds.

For his part, the Agronomist Mauro Mortarini from the area of ​​America, Buenos Aires, details from his experience that “in hybrids whose head is inclined about 45 degrees and with achenes upwards, or practically horizontal are “detonated” by the pigeon. But respect the ones that remain with the cake from the vertical 45 degrees down, they don’t even touch them ”.

“In all our sunflower network, the pigeon eats something like two or three hybrids, which are the ones that remain with the chapter very raised,” says the Engineer.

That is, for Mortarini, “The hybrid lesson is the first point” to control the attack of the pigeon.

“The damage is closely associated with the final position of the sunflower chapter. In fact, at the level of improvement, in the tests of pre-commercial materials that we have in advance, in what is breeding, a classification is how the final position of the chapter remains at maturity ”, he explains.

Then, it is also true that you can work with desiccants and advance, in the event that the problem exists.

Anyway the damage by birds, It can start 20 days after the start of the filling, so the fundamental thing is that the hybrid has a good turn of the chapter, round to finish Eng. Mortarini.