The Medium is scheduled to launch tomorrow, but Digital Foundry has been advanced with an excellent technical analysis that has allowed us see how it works this long-awaited game on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s two next-generation consoles.

On Xbox Series X, The Medium uses dynamic 4K resolution, which means that it is capable of displaying 3,840 x 2,160 pixels on screen at best, but can drop down to 2,560 x 1,440 pixels frequently to avoid performance problems.

This version maintains a rate of 30 FPS, although not stable (We see drops to 22 FPS in certain transitions), and it presents serious problems of “stuttering” (desynchronization of frames). In those most demanding sequences, where the world of the living and the world of souls are shown, resolution can be down to 1,600 x 900 pixels on Xbox Series X.

Bloober Team has been able to implement ray tracing applied to reflections in the Xbox Series X version of The Medium, but it is limited to certain locations, and only appears when viewing a single world. This has an explanation, and that is that the cost of applying ray tracing when rendering those two worlds simultaneously is too much for Xbox Series X.

On Xbox Series S, dynamic resolution starts from 1080p (1,920 x 1,080 pixels), but it can go down to 1,152 x 648 pixels. The graphic quality of The Medium when running on this console is inferior, something that is especially noticeable in the shadows, and does not have ray tracing. Indeed, ray tracing is limited to Xbox Series X, and is applied in a very limited way, as we have said.

I get the impression that Bloober Team has ended up forcing the implementation of ray tracing in Xbox Series X for not breaking their word, and I also think, after seeing the result they have obtained, that it would have been better to eliminate said technology to maintain a resolution higher dynamics, since the minimum of 900p is “outrageous” for a new generation console.

And what about The Medium on PC?

From what I have been able to see in the first performance tests that have appeared, it is a very poorly optimized title that entirely dependent on the GPU, that is, so much so that in most cases the usage rate of an eight-core and sixteen-thread CPU remains below 15%.

In the PC version it is possible to activate two different ray tracing modes, as we told you at the time when talking about the requirements of The Medium, and also we can use DLSS 2.0 technology in three different variants: low, which is equivalent to performance mode, which renders only 50% of the pixels to be displayed; medium, which is equivalent to balanced mode, and renders 58% of the pixels to be displayed; and high, which is equivalent to quality mode, and which renders 67% of the pixels that a specific resolution must display.

The performance difference marked by the DLSS 2.0 is quite large, so much so that it makes it possible to move smoothly The Medium in 4K with everything at its best on an RTX 3080. With an RTX 3070-RTX 2080 Ti we can achieve averages of 30 FPS quite a lot. stable, and from an RTX 2060 we can play it without problems in 1080p, even with ray tracing activated. Not bad at all, especially considering that, in all cases, the graphic settings configured to the maximum are used.

Bloober Team is not going to win an optimization award with The Medium, that is clear, but the concept of the game, the art direction, the design of the game and the graphics deserve an A, There’s no doubt.