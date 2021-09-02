Bloober Team’s game debuted as an Xbox Series X | S exclusive on consoles back in January.

The Medium is out now on PlayStation 5… well, it almost is. And it is that the horror title of Bloober Team, an old exclusive game for Xbox Series X and S on consoles, will land this Friday on the Sony machine, to enter a dark story with the music of Akira Yamaoka as a companion. And now that you have more options than before to try the adventure, The Bit Analyst offers us this The Medium video comparison with a face to face between their versions of PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

Bloober Team has modified the lighting and ambient occlusion on PS5The Bit AnalystAnd is that The Medium on PS5 has some notable technical changes regarding the Microsoft console. As indicated by The Bit Analyst in its analysis, the PlayStation version dispenses with ray tracing. The Xbox Series X version was limited to a partial use of the technique for reflections and ambient occlusion. However, the one on PS5 removes ray tracing for better performance, which leads to certain changes in presentation. “To compensate for this, it seems that Bloober Team has modified the lighting and ambient occlusion a bit on PS5 (in places that are working well and in others that are not so good),” says this user.

Resolution is more stable on PS5 due to the absence of ray tracingFor example, he claims that Bloober Team has changed the direction of the light in the initial area, totally altering the lighting in the rooms. But of course, sacrifice ray tracing allows you to increase the resolution of the game on PS5 and offer a more stable performance. “It runs at dynamic 4K like Series X, but does not have peaks as low as those reached by the Microsoft console,” adds this channel. In figures, this means that PS5 stays at 1260p in zones where Xbox Series X fell below 1080p, says The Bit Analyst.

But not everything is good data with this port of The Medium. “PS5 suffers more stuttering that Xbox, especially in cinematics, at 30 FPS “, mentions this channel. Their analysis shows that loading times are twice as fast on Series X than on PS5: from 10/20 seconds on average on Xbox to 20/30 seconds on average on PlayStation. He also mentions that the shadows “are harder” on PS5 than on other platforms. Still, The Bit Analyst sees some improvement in anisotropic filtering in the new version of the game.

The Medium will be available on PS5 next September 3. A horror adventure inspired by Silent Hill, at the controls of a spirit medium who travels through two different realities at the same time. In our analysis of The Medium we tell you everything you can expect from the proposal.

More about: The Medium, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Comparison and Ray tracing.