The horror adventure The Medium is now also available on Nintendo Switchalthough in the now traditional cloud version: this is confirmed by the launch trailer published for the occasion by Bloober Team.

Landed on Xbox Series X|S as time exclusive at the beginning of 2021, and then arriving on PS5 in September of the same year, The Medium was received by critics with really mixed votes: some consider it a jewel and others an even mediocre product.

The truth probably lies in the middle, as Nintendo Switch owners will be able to discover thanks to the cloud version of the game, available via eShop at the promotional price of €42.49 and with the inevitable “return” clauses within fourteen days if the title is used for less than two hours.