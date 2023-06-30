Horror specialist Bloober Team is hard at work on a remake of Silent Hill 2 in collaboration with Konami, but that hasn’t stopped the developer from releasing its 2021 psychological horror game, The Medium, on the Switch. The only downside, and it’s a big one, is that it’s a cloud version.

This means, of course, that you’ll need a reasonably fast and stable internet connection if you’re to have any hope of experiencing the game as originally envisioned. As always, the description of the store eShop encourages you to try the free demo and check the quality before you decide to buy the full game. Let’s take a look at the general premise of The Medium:

“The game is set in the late 90s and follows Marianne, a psychic who investigates the abandoned Niwa Hotel for answers about her past. Explore the physical world and the spirit world simultaneously, allowing players to use the interactions between them to solve dual-reality puzzles, unlock new paths, and awaken memories of past events. “

The spiritual world is a dark mirror reflection of our reality and has been modeled and designed under the inspiration of the paintings of the Polish dystopian surrealist Zdzisław Beksiński. The incredible graphics have been enhanced by the original soundtrack, co-composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka.

