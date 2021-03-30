Bloober Team, the studio based in Poland and creator of titles such as Layers of Fear (which has a movie in progress), Blair Witch, Observer (just released ray tracing in its version for Xbox Series) or the recent The Medium ( included in Game Pass) has revealed that it is not going to proceed with its sale, as that would jeopardize its overall strategic objectives.

According to the medium Bankier, the company has decided not to continue conversations with potential investors, because it would be incompatible with the organizational culture and limit the growth of the company’s value, taking into account the projects and plans already established. The board of directors is considering investing in complementary companies in order to increase their production and sales capacities.

In the same way, conversations will be started to cooperate with a large industry entity. Everything points to another project in conjunction with Microsoft, thanks to the good result of The Medium, but nothing is confirmed.

Given the success of this one, which recovered its development cost (about 7 million Euros) in a short period of time and the rumors about the possible involvement of the study in the creation of a new game in the Silent Hill saga, in collaboration With Konami, we can deduce that the company is going from strength to strength and does not need any type of acquisition. His last game, The Medium It is exclusive to Xbox Series S | X and PC. It is for sale and it is also included in Xbox Game Pass.