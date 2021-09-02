The Medium runs better on PS5 or Xbox Series X | S? And how does the PC version compare to consoles? We find out in this first one comparison video, created for the occasion by the YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits.

Released on PS5 tomorrow, The Medium does not support the ray tracing on the Sony platform, which is a bit surprising given that on Xbox Series X this technology is present, albeit partially.

Apparently the developers’ goal was to prevent the dynamic resolution became too aggressive, as happens precisely on the powerful Microsoft console, and in this sense they managed to obtain the desired result.

The Medium, the official artwork

On PlayStation 5In fact, The Medium never drops below 1260p, whereas on Xbox Series X it ended up running at less than 1080p in order to keep 30 fps stable. In this regard, however, one is registered on PS5 stuttering major, particularly during intermission sequences.

The Sony console features a slightly improved anisotropic filter but generally lower quality shadows, particularly in outdoor scenes. Finally, a big difference is reported on uploads, which they apparently are twice as fast on Xbox Series X versus PS5.