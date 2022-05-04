Almería wants to play with twelve next Saturday (6:15 p.m.). A victory for the rojiblancos would bring them closer to promotion, and could even materialize on Friday the 13th in San Sebastián in the event that Eibar beats Valladolid this Saturday. In front will be a Amorebieta with more faith than ever by only four points behind Sporting and Malaga. But those of Rubi look for the support of the public to give them the definitive push. The fans have responded and the one on Saturday will be the best entrance of the season, surpassing the 10,053 spectators on the day of Lugo and the 9,897 that were last week against Sporting even though the game was on Monday night. Accustomed to playing during the week, it will help that Almería finally have a decent schedule.

The entrances in both bottoms have sold out and they only remain in preference and in tribune. At 6:00 p.m. this Wednesday, there were only 173 free seats in the grandstand and 602 in the grandstand, so it is not ruled out that the Estadio de Juegos Mediterráneos will be full this Saturday, in what could be one of the great events of recent years. All this in the renovated Vega de Acá site, with a totally different atmosphere after the works that have been carried out since last summer. And all this with a different climate in a hobby that has grown and that, for example, already sings the anthem a cappella.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the club headquarters and on the day of the match at the box office of the Juegos Mediterráneos Stadium. On the internet, the system will be operational until Saturday, at 3:45 p.m. tickets.udalmeriasad.com. For its part, the clubhouse is open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. until Friday. On Saturday they can also be purchased at the Stadium box office from 4:15 p.m. The prices are the usual ones, that is, 40, 30 and 20 euros, in grandstand, preference and funds (out of stock), respectively, costing half the child ticket (up to 12 years).

Curro Sánchez: “It is impossible for us to relax”

The player who spoke this Wednesday in the audio that Almería sends almost daily was Curro Sánchez, the protagonist in the last match in the Mediterranean, scoring the winning goal in extremis. “We have to go out and beat Amorebieta. We risk being in the First Division and it is impossible for us to relax. There is a lot of work behind all this. It seems easy to be in this situation, but this Almería has worked hard and deserves to be where it is right now”, comments the midfielder, aware, yes, that a victory for Eibar on Sunday would bring the Almerian team closer to promotion. “We have talked little of that party. We will see how that match turns out, but we only think about beating Amorebieta and, if possible, remain champions because we are humble but ambitious. It is an opportunity knowing the Eibar-Valladolid that there is this weekend. If we achieve the three points on Saturday, we will have a huge opportunity to finish off this year with promotion”, explains the Palmerian.