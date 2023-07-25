This Tuesday, July 25, several countries bathed by the Mediterranean try to fight the fires unleashed in the midst of the new heat wave facing the region. With record temperatures, regions of countries such as Italy, Greece and Algeria are under red and orange alert, while scientists say that extreme temperatures will last at least until next Monday. A situation caused, according to scientists, by the growing global climate crisis.

“Today is one of the most complicated days in recent decades,” said Nello Musumeci, Italy’s Minister of Civil Protection, about the fires and heat wave that hit the south of the country.

This Tuesday, July 25, Thermometers reached 47 degrees Celsius in Sardinia and Sicily, the latter region under red alert due to the sources of fire that spread throughout the island.

“The situation throughout Sicily continues to be very difficult also due to the weather conditions that further complicate the work of those who must fight the flames,” said Renato Schifani, president of the Sicily region, adding the special concern of local authorities for the Palermo airport, closed for several hours due to smoke and flames in a nearby area.

But Italy is not the only country in the Mediterranean facing this situation, others such as Greece or Algeria are also trying to fight the flames that coincide with the heat waves, which have set records.

Greece, “at war against fire”

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis He warned before Parliament that the country is “in a war against fire” that is burning some of the most emblematic places on the Adriatic: Rhodes, Corfu and Euboea.

“I am going to say something that is obvious, the entire planet, and especially the Mediterranean, is facing this climate crisis. There is no magic defense mechanism, if there was, we would have set it in motion,” Mitsotakis said.

Smoke rises from a forest fire on the island of Rhodes, Greece, July 22, 2023. via REUTERS – EUROKINISSI

With temperatures above 40 degrees and strong winds complicating the tasks of emergency teams, firefighters continue to try to stop the flames that have already burned 14,000 hectares of forest in Rhodes. At least 10% of the island has burned so far.

Since the start of the fire in Rhodes eight days ago, nearly 20,000 people have been forced to leave their homes or hotels in Rhodes, especially over the weekend when the fire spread and reached the coastal resorts in the south-east of the island.

Algeria: Forest fires leave at least 34 people dead

In Algeria the situation is no better. Forest fires registered in the north of the nation have already claimed the lives of at least 34 people. At least 16 towns are fighting against various sources of fire.

Fanned by strong winds, the fires have also spread to Tunisia, forcing the closure of two border crossings.

As firefighters battle the flames in the North African country, scientists have warned that this new heat wave, with temperatures of up to 48 degrees, will last at least until Monday.

A forest fire near the northwestern Tunisian town of Melloula, near the Algerian border, on July 24, 2023. A new fire broke out in a Tunisian pine forest near the Algerian border on July 24, after another fire in the area the previous week. Forest fires raging in Algeria in the midst of a heat wave have killed more than 30 people and forced mass evacuations, according to the government. AFP – FETHI BELAID

This year the atmosphere in the Mediterranean is different than usual. And it is that all the coasts bathed by this sea exceed 40 degrees Celsius, a temperature much higher than the one that usually attracts tourists during the summer.

With Reuters and EFE