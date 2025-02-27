Greater adhesion to the Mediterranean diet is associated with a 6% reduction in the risk of developing cancers related to obesity. The results have been published in the magazine ‘Jama Network Open‘It is part of the Epic study (European Prospective Investigation Into Cancer and Nutrition) that between 1992 and 2000 analyzed more than 521,000 people between 35 and 70 years in 23 centers from 10 European countries.

For this concrete analysis, 450,111 participants were included after excluding those with previous cancer diagnoses or other factors that could alter the results. The researchers analyzed the food through specific questionnaires of each country and classified the participants according to their degree of adhesion to the Mediterranean diet.

The results showed that during an average follow -up of almost 15 years, 4.9% of the participants developed some type of cancer related to obesity. Those with a high adhesion to the Mediterranean diet presented a lower risk of suffering these cancers compared to those who had a low adhesion. In particular, a risk reduction in colorectal, liver and renal cancer was observed.

According to the study, the benefits of the Mediterranean diet could be related to factors such as inflammation, sensitivity to insulin and intestinal microbiota. In addition, they suggest that the lower incidence of cancer could be due not only to the benefits of this diet, but also to the slightest intake of ultra -processed foods, which have been associated with a greater risk of various diseases.









This study represents an important step in understanding the relationship between food and cancer, and reinforces the Importance of following a balanced and healthy diet for disease prevention. Future investigations may shed more light on the specific mechanisms involved and on the role of processed foods in cancer development.

Ultraprocess

Although it is not part of this EPIC study, it is plausible that the lower risk of cancer associated with greater adherence to the Mediterranean diet can partly reflect a lower consumption of highly processed or ultraprocessed foods, instead of any positive effect for the health of the Mediterranean diet itself. People with high adhesion to the Mediterranean diet consume more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and fish. Highly processed foods are not part of the Mediterranean diet index (that is, eating more processed foods would reduce adherence to the Mediterranean diet).