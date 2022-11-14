The Mediterranean Corridor, electrified and with the European gauge, will allow the Cercanías trains to make the journey between Murcia city and Alicante in about 40/50 minutes, while the medium-distance trip to Valencia can be made in one hour and half. This was stated this Monday morning at the Carmen station in the capital by the Government Commissioner for the Corridor, Josep Vicente Boira.

Boira visited the Region to take stock of the last four years of execution of this key railway infrastructure, which, from Algeciras to the border with France, will connect the entire Mediterranean coast without changing tracks throughout the first quarter of 2026.

Boira also made it clear that no other project is contemplated for the city of Lorca other than the burying of the tracks (which would be finished by 2025) and that they are working with the Cartagena City Council to specify what the urban integration of the Corridor branch from Murcia. “We hope to reach an agreement soon,” he said.

With regard to the possibility of the Region having a double platform, differentiated, for merchandise and passengers, as the Association of Economists of the Region has demanded, the Commissioner indicated that this type of development will be carried out a posteriori, a once the Corridor is running, and when the degree of saturation of the tracks is checked. «ADIF’s commitment is that it will get down to it if the data supports it; Hopefully in 10/15 years the road will be saturated and it will be necessary »to split it, but now «these daydreams make no sense».

Boira, who insisted, together with the technicians who accompanied him on the visit, that today there is no section blocked that prevents progress in the execution of the Corridor, called on the businessmen of the Region of Murcia to leave preparing to use this new platform. “I hope that they are already preparing the contracts with the railway companies or studying the new logistics” to bring their products to Europe, because this will be a reality in less than 4 years. The idea, he stressed, “is to climb the path to the train.”

The Commissioner also recognized that the deadlines for the completion of the works on the entire Corridor are highly conditioned by the receipt of European Next Generation funds (600 million for the Region of Murcia and 3,000 million for the entire route), and that these marked the first half of 2026.

Regarding the arrival of the High Speed ​​to Murcia from Alicante, he indicated that it would be as planned in “days”, referring to the month of December, and that the train drivers were already training with the trains running, according to Renfe. Likewise, it is still waiting to receive the approval of the Railway Safety Agency.