The former director of the Mexican state oil company Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, arrested in February 2020 in Marbella, where he was hiding under a false identity. Jon Nazca (Reuters)

Robert Czik went every morning to have breakfast at the same cafeteria in Puerto Banús. He seemed like a normal citizen, but he wasn’t. Under his sunglasses hid the look of one of the most important white-collar criminals in Poland. Czik, 44, ran a criminal group dedicated to laundering large sums of dirty money. After fleeing his country a few years ago, he decided to hide in Marbella, the usual destination for fugitives from justice, where he led a discreet life until the police found him a few weeks ago and put him in the shade. “Many live here all year round, but in summer the family comes to visit and they take us to them, so at this time the arrests increase,” admits Fernando González, one of the police officers who search for and arrest these fugitives in Spain. of justice.

Czik is one of the 225 fugitives who have fallen in Spain so far this year. The most wanted criminals in Europe have found his particular farmhouse on the Mediterranean coast. Attracted by the climate, like any tourist, they settle in crowded summer resort areas such as Marbella, Alicante or Barcelona, ​​where they try to go unnoticed by hiding under false identities and camouflaging themselves in large urbanizations and foreign communities, such as the Costa del Sol. their backs weigh drug trafficking crimes, organized crime, homicide or sexual assault. After committing them, they flee their countries of origin in order to evade justice. And hundreds of them are caught in Spain.

A few days ago, three of the most wanted fugitives in Europe who were there on vacation fell in Calpe. They were drug dealers and face a life sentence in Hungary. The detainees continued to introduce drugs into Hungary from Spain, hidden inside trucks. Their names – which have not been released – were included in the list Game Over in which the 50 most wanted criminals of the Old Continent appear.

“In summer, arrests always increase,” says Fernando González, head of the Fugitive Location Unit of the National Police. One of the reasons is that the agents know where to look for them: by choosing Spain because of the climate, these criminals settle in coastal and summer areas where there is a high volume of foreigners in order to go unnoticed. Another reason is the visit of relatives. “Many live here all year round and in the summer relatives or acquaintances come to see them,” explains González from his office in the Canillas Police Complex. “Those people often lead us to them,” he adds.

Fernando González, head of the Police Fugitive Location Unit, on Wednesday at the Canillas police complex INMA FLOWERS

The most common profile of the fugitive arrested in Spain is that of a drug trafficker, although there is everything: rapists, fraudsters and even murderers. This is the case of Francelys María Furcal, the most wanted fugitive in the Dominican Republic for killing her boss after a heated argument, that she was arrested in Madrid a few days ago. or of Dragon-fly, wanted by France for murdering a member of a rival gang and for belonging to a criminal organization. He was arrested earlier this month in Girona after trying to flee from the police by jumping between several buildings.

“The beautiful thing about this job is that you never know what you’re going to find when you get to the office,” says one of the police officers from the section who participated in the recent arrest of a fugitive claimed by Italy for participating in a drug robbery. in which two drug traffickers were shot and seriously injured. The arrest of this individual, described as “extremely dangerous”, was complicated by the fact that the man resisted fiercely, and even continued kicking inside the police car.

The Fugitive Location Unit receives 4,000 requests for international collaboration every year to locate these individuals, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior. Of the 346 arrested last year, 11% had an arrest warrant issued by Germany (37), 10% from Italy (35), 7% from Romania (23), 6% from France (22) and 4% from Poland (14).

In general, those who hide in Spain try to keep a low profile and do not continue with the activities for which they are wanted. “Yes, there have been cases of drug traffickers who have continued to operate from here, or also some robbers who have continued to commit crimes, but those who have committed more serious crimes, such as homicides, rarely commit more crimes here,” he details. González, who has been in office since 2019.

Last year a total of 346 fell, including Michel J. Pratt, one of the 10 most wanted by the FBI, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States for crimes of child pornography, sexual exploitation and assault, and illicit earnings of more than of 16 million euros. It was the first time that Spain had captured a criminal from that list of criminals. Pratt is now in the Soto del Real prison awaiting extradition to the United States. “The capture of the predator Pratt in Madrid has been my Christmas present,” wrote Cati, one of his victims, in a message posted on Facebook. Cati was 19 years old when she was recruited by Pratt’s organization. According to her testimony, she was forced to record porn videos that ended up going viral. “Even my family saw them,” says the victim in the message.

“You never know when you are going to find that clue that will lead you to locate the fugitive,” says González. The Pole Robert Czik, despite being extremely careful, made a mistake that was key in the police investigation: always going to the same place for breakfast. That habit gave him away.

Spain chairs the European Network of Fugitives In the 1990s, when the borders in Europe disappeared, criminals who wanted to escape justice began to have easier movement. An avalanche of requests for collaboration between countries was unleashed to search for them. From then on, “Spain is configured as a kind of coworking criminal, a good place to do business where criminals from all over the world begin to come,” says González. In 2004, when the European Arrest and Surrender Order came into force in Spain, the Fugitive Locating Group in Spain was created to deal with this avalanche of requests. Currently, there is a national network: in each province there is a specialized contact point in this field. “Normally, they are Organized Crime groups that do their investigations and when we [la unidad central] we need support, they are the ones we are targeting, the purpose is speed”, underlines González. In 2010, the European Network of Fugitives (Enfast) was created —currently chaired by Spain— to improve coordination between countries.