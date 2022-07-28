Heat waves are not only terrestrial, they are also suffered by seas and oceans. A very harsh weather is taking place in the Mediterranean, “with temperatures between 28° and 30°, up to 5° above normal values,” explains Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). This intense heat multiplies the tropical and equatorial nights on the coast —in which it does not drop below 20° and 30°—, endangers marine habitats and stirs up fear of torrential rains in Levante. But meteorologists explain that, although a sea that is too warm is a “bomb”, what is truly decisive in triggering this type of episode are atmospheric factors such as a dana – a pocket of air in high layers popularly known as cold drop— or a trough —an area of ​​low pressure in the upper layers with the shape of a tongue and cold air in its heart—. That is to say, the fuel is there, but the fuse is missing.

It is not easy to determine what a marine heat wave is. “There is no criterion like in the atmospheric ones, in which thresholds of intensity, duration and extension have to be exceeded. They are defined as episodes of high temperatures that can last days, weeks or months”, Del Campo contextualizes. Marc Santandreu, TVE meteorologistadds that “temperatures have to exceed the 90th percentile for several days.”

“The sea has been heating up little by little like a pot because there was a very strong heat episode in May, a powerful and premature wave in June and now, the most intense. Although it has thermal inertia, in the end it is contaminated by all this heat, especially when there are no strong winds and the situation is stable, as it has been happening all summer”, explains Santandreu. “Being a sea, it is very sensitive to atmospheric conditions, so the succession of persistent heat episodes impact it,” adds atmospheric dynamics researcher Juan Jesús González Alemán.

Samuel Biener, climatologist at weathered and of the University of Alicantecalculates that it began at the end of May or beginning of June, when the water temperature was already 25°, and warns that the frequency of this phenomenon is increasing. According to Santandreu, it is due “to global warming, since higher global temperatures cause higher temperatures in the sea.” And, as is the case with the terrestrial ones, the marine ones are now more powerful in an already overheated Mediterranean, indicates González Alemán. “It is a hot spot of global warming, an outpost where its effects are seen more clearly than in the oceans,” says this researcher.

The wave has been varying in intensity and in the most affected areas. Right now, Del Campo points out, the worst is concentrated in the “western basin, from Italy to the Iberian Peninsula”, where the greatest anomalies are, between 3° and 5°, especially from Sardinia to the Balearic Islands, from 4° at 5°, according to satellite data. In Barcelona it is 3rd. The closest precedent was 2017, although it may be right up there with the wave of 2003, the hottest summer so far. Biener specifies that, at the moment, it has a somewhat lower intensity, since in 2003 they measured 31° in the Balearic Islands.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to it. subscribe

The state port buoys confirm the values ​​of the satellites. Marta de Alfonso, head of Climate Data of the agency, specifies that Cabo de Gata (Almería) “beat the absolute record on Monday, with 27.9°.” Two other buoys have registered their maximum for June, that of Dragonera (Balearic Islands), with 29.4° on the 18th ―its absolute is 31.2° in 2018― and that of Valencia, with 26.9° on the 20th ―its absolute is 28.6° in 2015―. In addition, a coastal buoy, that of Tarragona, marked monthly maximums in May (24.1°) and June (27.8°). Its highest point is 2013, 30.5°. De Alfonso warns that “there is still a lot of summer left and it is foreseeable that there will be higher values”. The worst, indeed, is yet to come. “The maximum occurs in mid-August, so if the dynamic continues as it seems, historical records can be produced,” warns Santandreu.

Temperature of the buoys on the Puertos del Estado website.

The panic that this boiling soup will produce torrential rains this autumn in Mediterranean communities has skyrocketed, especially after a tweet by meteorologist Mario Picazo in which he established a direct relationship. However, Del Campo stresses that “it does not have to happen”, since “no matter how hot the sea is, if the appropriate atmospheric conditions such as danas or troughs are not met, not a drop will fall”. A warmer sea translates into “greater availability of moisture”, that is, into “a time bomb”, but if there is no detonator, “nothing will happen”.

Thus, an abnormally warm Mediterranean is “a necessary ingredient, but not a determining one”, says José Ángel Núñez Mora, head of Climatology at Aemet Comunidad Valenciana, who recalls that “it reached temperatures close to 30° in August 2017 and that autumn it was extremely dry” in the region, a pattern “repeats frequently”. In fact, “the classic period of torrential rains does not occur when the sea is warmest, but in September or October, when it begins to descend. It is because the troughs and danas occur from September”. But “sometimes they occur at the end of summer,” recalls Del Campo, as in the floods in Toledo on August 31 last.

For Biener, a peculiar “Holy Trinity” is required: pockets of cold air in height ―but not only, because “the Mediterranean is becoming tropical and warm rains typical of tropical seas are produced at the end of summer”―; very humid wind inputs coming from the sea ―such as the floods in Germany last year―; and heat in the sea, which is the least decisive aspect”. “Right now, only one of the actors is given”, he points out to the relief of the Levantines, although he warns that the season of cold drops “is extending to spring and winter due to the extra heat from the sea”.

Santandreu also assures that “the potential increase in the energy stored and remaining in the sea is not synonymous with torrential rains, the atmosphere has the last word.” “It’s a powder keg, gasoline, but without a spark, the fuel will disappear,” he hopes. “An extraordinarily warm sea does not have to lead to a torrential autumn, but it does add more ballots to the lottery, so that, if the atmospheric situation occurs, they are more explosive and intense,” warns González Alemán. The problem is that danas are impossible to forecast in the long term. “We can only see that one is approaching Spain at 7/10 days ahead and its trajectory at 3/4″.

González Alemán also warns that such a warm sea “adds the potential for tropical cyclones to develop in the Mediterranean”, the medicanes. “It is increasingly likely that a real hurricane will develop in the Mediterranean, the one in 2020 in Greece was quite similar. They will not be category 5, but they will be 1/2, which can have a very notable impact on poorly prepared and highly populated coasts.”

What does happen is the increase in tropical nights and torrid in Almería, the Valencian Community, Murcia and Catalonia since, with this Mediterranean consommé, the coastal areas get less cold at night. “This is a more short-term and visible consequence, the total cessation of night cooling,” explains Santandreu. Tuesday’s minimum, 27°, was the warmest so far at the Valencia observatory (Viveros). In 2022, Valencia has 52 tropical nights, Núñez figure.

Another derivative is the impact on marine flora and fauna. “The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) It already warned in 2019 that marine heat waves are very harmful to coral ecosystems and fish fauna,” says the Aemet spokesperson, adding that in 2003 “it caused significant damage to the fauna of micro-individuals”, keys in the food chain and whose decrease can reduce fishery resources. In addition, indicates Santandreu, in the long term it can cause migrations, “the most thermosensitive species will want to escape from the heat and the tropical ones, to arrive”. “Some immobile species, such as corals, are being lost and proof of their resilience is that they generate fluorescent pigments to take their last breath before dying.”

The native species “will be displaced by invaders that slip through the Suez Canal from the Red Sea, whose temperature is equating to the Mediterranean,” adds Biener, who explains that “the metabolism of the fish is being altered, which is they disorient and approach the coast”. In Alicante, there have been bites by obladas, fish that live in depths of 5 to 20 meters. “Its effect on posidonia meadows is also very serious, which is increasingly subjected to greater thermal stress, which is altering its life cycle and causing its regression.” Posidonia generate more oxygen than the Amazon and help mitigate the effects of climate change.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter