Taking advantage of the framework of the ‘European Night of Researchers’ and with the aim of placing special emphasis on the science developed in areas of the Mediterranean and trying to solve the scarce representation of women in the world of scientific research, the Seneca Foundation-Agency of Science and Technology of the Region of Murcia has produced its third exhibition on women in science, in this case with the express participation of the researchers themselves in the development of the texts and the choice of images.

After the success of ‘Between Scientists’ and ‘Discovering Scientists’ now comes ‘Mediterranean Faces of Science’ dedicated to researchers from countries in the Mediterranean basin. Specifically, it is about giving visibility to scientists still active, current, with very varied personal, cultural and professional circumstances, contemporary models with whom girls can identify today. In short, an exhibition that brings together the names and stories of 27 women who, without a doubt, can be an example to follow for new generations.

Multicultural and multidisciplinary



Among the protagonists are the Spanish María Blasco or Elena García Armada, perhaps two of the most recognized figures and who already appeared in previous Foundation exhibitions, but others such as the Egyptian geneticist Nagwa Meguid, who works on prevention, will also have their place. of mental illnesses through genes; Italian pharmacologist Maria Abbracchio, who investigates the biochemical effect of drugs at the cellular level; or the Slovenian Lučka Kajfež Bogataj, climatologist, specialist in agricultural meteorology. For the most part, these are great unknown to the general public.

Among the selected Spanish women are the biologist María Blasco and Elena García, engineer who authored the world’s first child exoskeleton



The exhibition will be shown in different locations, simultaneously: from days before the celebration of ‘The Night of the Researchers’ you will be able to see the Museum of Science and Water of the City of Murcia; It will also be in Cartagena, in the new university residence of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena; in Elche, it will be located at the Miguel Hernández University; in Orihuela at the María Moliner Library; in Torrevieja, you can enjoy it at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Center; in Castellón it will be at the Jaime I University and in the city of Valencia it will be enjoyed in Las Naves as well as in other municipalities of the Community: Altea, Llíria, Cheste, Buñol and Alzira. It will also be available in different locations in Greece, Cyprus and Italy.

18 countries



In the 29 panels that make up the exhibition, 18 countries are represented: Albania, Cyprus, Croatia, Egypt, Slovenia, Spain, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Malta, Morocco, Serbia, Syria, Tunisia and Turkey . In addition, the scientific areas that comprise it cover a spectrum of the most varied: from computer science, medicine, chemistry or archeology to linguistics, through engineering, biology, genetics, architecture, climatology or the mathematics, among others.

Following a similar format to that of the previous exhibitions, the panels that make up ‘Mediterranean Faces of Science’ will contain the names of the scientists, their country of origin, their area of ​​research and original academic training, a brief explanation on the subject of their main research, information about your career in research, and an image or photograph of your face.