The medieval town of 500 inhabitants perfect for a winter getaway: it looks like Alsace, but it’s Spain

With the arrival of winter, several enclaves around the peninsula emerge as ideal options to prepare a getaway taking advantage of the beautiful views that the season offers. From towns full of stories to magical natural gems, a small medieval town stands out in the depths of the Foral Community of Navarra, becoming an ideal alternative to visit during the coldest months of the year.

Thus, the town of Ochagavía – or Otsagabia in Basque -, located in Merindad de Sangüesa, in the Roncal-Salazar region, stands out for its cobblestone streets and its marked history of origin in the Middle Ages. The picturesque town has also witnessed various events and changes over the years, which make it a perfect option to prepare a winter getaway through the Navarrese enclave.

The history of Ochagavía

The first data that confirm the importance of Ochagavía date back to the 12th century, when the town was established as an important population center in the region. So much so, that throughout the Middle Ages, the town was governed by some of the main noble families in the area, such as the Beaumonts and the Ayanzs.

Centuries later, in the 18th century, the territory of Ochagavía enjoyed a significant growth in popularity thanks to its location. The town was located within the marked route for the Camino de Santiago, which led to the development and construction of several civil and religious buildings in the town.

During the Carlist wars, the town was divided between the supporters of Carlos María Isidro de Borbón and those of Isabel II, although its architecture was not affected by the conflict, allowing the Ochagavía to become an important tourist destination once the war ended. conflict. In this way, the town has treasured that status until today, where it stands out as a destination for its cobblestone streets and its medieval structures surrounded by imposing forests and mountains.

The medieval bridge of Ochagavía

Located at the exit of the town, the medieval bridge of Ochagavía is one of the many vestiges that are still preserved from the historic enclave. This not only allows you to cross the Anduña River through its soil made up of small stones and cobblestones, but also stands out for the excellent state of conservation of the entire structure, for which time does not seem to have passed.





Religious monuments in Ochagavía

Despite not being a town full of monuments, Ochagavía is home to some imposing religious buildings, among which the Church of San Juan Evangelista stands out. This architectural work combines elements from different periods, since despite being started around the year 1200, it underwent various modifications during the 16th and 17th centuries until its final completion. Inside it is possible to enjoy three Renaissance altarpieces commissioned by Miguel del Espinal in 1574 and which give shape to the monument.

Another of the town’s most iconic buildings is the sanctuary of Nuestra Señora de Muskilda, a Romanesque hermitage built in the 12th century and which was restored five centuries later, in the mid-17th century. This is located at the top of the mountain with the same name, at 1,025 meters above sea level and surrounded by a large wall in an area that also includes the hermit’s and chaplain’s houses.





What else to see in Ochagavía

The town of Ochagavía also has several monuments of civil architecture preserved over the years. One of the most notable is the hamlet, which extends on both sides of the river and has stone houses and tile roofs. Furthermore, at the entrance to the town, at the point where the Zatoya and Aduña rivers meet, there is a stone cruise from the 16th century, one of the most emblematic elements of the entire town.

Among the most notable buildings, it is also possible to enjoy the medieval palace of Urrutia, Iriarte or Donamaría, which are a reflection of the medieval historical importance of the area.

However, it is not necessary to look for the town’s civil or religious monuments to enjoy all its charm. Their houses, with steep gabled or hipped roofs, also have small spaces typical of the buildings in the area, the so-called ‘etxekarte’; and its streets, cobbled and of medieval origin, show the passage of time suffered by the small town of Ochagavía.