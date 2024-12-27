Traveling to the past in France is possible. With its rich history and splendid architectural heritage, this country is home to great gems of medieval history. Imposing castles or walled citiesIn every corner of these places it is possible to feel the history of the knights, the religious orders and the conflicts of the moment. In the heart of Aveyronlocated on the Larzac plateau, is a village where time seems to have stopped: The Couvertoirade.

This medieval enclave is the living representation of the time of the Templars and the Hospitallers, who left an indelible mark on its streets. With a unique charm and in a medieval atmosphere, it is not surprising that it is considered one of the most beautiful towns in France.

A unique castle in a medieval setting

The founding of this small medieval enclave dates back to the 12th century, when the Templars raised its foundations. It was considered from the beginning as a task to manage local resources, but the arrival of the Hospitallers in the 15th century marked a before and after in La Couvertoirade. It was at this time when the walls that characterize it so much were built.

His impressive castle, Built in the 12th century, it is the main emblem of the town. With a sober and austere architecture, this fortress served as a military shelter and also hosted religious services. Since 1944 it has been considered a historical monument and although today it is private property, it is possible to visit it.

| Source: Tourisme Aveyron

Cobblestone streets and a windmill

However, beyond the castle, La Couvertoirade offers many other charms. To really get to know this small fortified town, it is essential to walk through its cobbled streets and take the same path that the knights took days ago. In this way, you can see some important monuments such as the Saint-Christophe church.

And other elements that characterize this town is the mill that is located just outside the wall, on the Rénoudel hill and which forms a typical image of Aveyron.

| Source: Istock